In a Bryce Jordan Center showdown on Friday night, No. 1 Penn State dismantled No. 3 Michigan 30-8 in its Big Ten home-opener.

Following the 125 weight-class, the Nittany Lions never looked back as it routed defending Big Ten Champions Michigan at home.

Starting out at 125 pounds, Penn State’s Gary Steen entered his matchup with Michigan’s No. 23 Jack Medley on a major slide with only one dual meet win on the season.

The first period saw Steen’s struggles continue as he quickly fell behind 6-2 and narrowly avoided a pin. After two periods, the redshirt freshman found himself down 15-3 without putting up much of a fight.

Steen’s unimpressive night came to a close in the third, where he fought valiantly to avoid giving up the pin for six points but still conceded a 19-3 tech fall loss to open the dual.

Trailing 5-0, Penn State looked to its safety valve to get on the board, No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young. The Nittany Lions’ 133-pound grappler was set to take on the Wolverines’ No. 12 Dylan Ragusin.

The first period was a back-and-forth slug-fest with Ragusin avoiding what could have been a stalling call and getting a takedown in the waning seconds. The takedown was reviewed by the officials but was ultimately confirmed.

Bravo-Young entered the second period behind Ragusin 2-0, which seemed to light a fire under Penn State’s star grappler. Bursting out of the period, Bravo-Young earned an escape and takedown to put himself on top 3-2.

For a majority of the third period, Bravo-Young kept Ragusin in check, earning a riding point to secure a narrow 4-2 victory, marking Bravo-Young’s 44th consecutive win. The victory at 133 got Penn State on the board, but the Wolverines were still in the lead 5-3.

Still behind, the Nittany Lions would need a big performance at 144 by No. 4 Beau Bartlett against Michigan’s No. 23 Cole Mattin.

Bartlett came out with a quick two points against Mattin in a wild display of athleticism. The rest of the period would remain scoreless, but Bartlett looked poised and confident against the Wolverine grappler.

Starting down in the second, Bartlett wasn’t looking for just the escape point. Instead, he earned a reversal to extend his lead to 4-0.

A Martin escape gave Bartlett a 4-1 advantage entering the final period, where the Nittany Lion allowed his opponent to once again break free. Martin had a near-takedown of Bartlett, which would have tied the match, but wasn’t able to finish the move.

Bartlett would put the finishing touches on his performance with a takedown and a riding point for a 7-2 win. Penn State was on top for the first time of the night, 6-5.

No. 14 Shayne Van Ness took the mat for the Nittany Lions next at 149 pounds against Fidel Mayora. Mayora came in as a replacement for No. 21 Chance Larner, who was announced in the initial lineup.

Mayora looked like he was holding on against Van Ness early, trailing by two points by the end of the first period.

The second period would be the start of a new chapter. Mayora looked outclassed with Van Ness earning an escape point immediately as well as another takedown, earning a comfortable 5-0 lead through the first two periods.

The final period brought Van Ness an avalanche of points. After allowing Mayora to escape, Van Ness had four takedowns in the third period in a major show of dominance, topping off a major lead for the Nittany Lions 14-4.

Penn State once again decided to go with true freshman No. 17 Levi Haines over experienced starter Terrell Baraclough. In a highlight reel bout, Haines would take on Michigan’s No. 10 Will Lewan, a big test in Haines’ young career.

The first period remained scoreless, with the first point coming after Haines escaped after starting down. Avoiding a takedown by Lewan, Haines managed to take a 1-0 lead into the third period.

Lewan would earn his first point in the same manner as Haines, tying the match at 1-1. These would be the only points of regulation.

Haines and Lewan entered sudden death overtime with a fit. Lewan had Haines in a vulnerable position early, but he managed to get out of it. Haines answered himself with a show of force and brought down Lewan to win the match 3-1.

Haines earned himself an upset win over the top-10 ranked grappler, likely securing himself the starting role at 157 moving forward.

Leading 13-5 out of the halftime break, Penn State’s No. 16 Alex Facundo went to battle against No. 5 Cameron Amine.

In the first, Facundo matched Amine step-for-step and picked up a takedown with just over a minute left in the period. Amine got an escape with a bit of a struggle to close out the period.

Amine started down in the second, getting an early point to once again tie the bout 2-2. The rest of the period saw the two grapplers remain upright, with the official giving a stall warning.

Tied at two entering the third, Facundo started down and fought to get the escape. Back on top 3-2, Facundo fought off a flurry of dangerous attacks from Amine.

Amine’s aggressiveness gave Facundo a small window of opportunity that he seized, getting called on the floor as a takedown for Facundo. Michigan quickly challenged and the call was overtuned, giving Amine two points instead of Facundo.

With just under 20 seconds to go in the third, Facundo earned an escape to tie the match 4-4 and take the bout to overtime.

The overtime period saw no additional scoring, forcing an intense bout to go to a tiebreaker. Each grappler earned escapes after each starting down in the tiebreakers, forcing the decision to go to riding time.

Facundo earned the win 5-5 by way of riding time in sudden victory and tiebreakers. In back-to-back-to-back bouts Penn State’s young guns earned two upset wins and a major decision.

This three-bout stretch was a key component to Penn State’s victory over its Big Ten rival. Following Facundo’s win over a top-five opponent, Penn State led 16-5.

With a comfortable lead behind him, Penn State’s No. 1 Carter Starocci took the floor against No. 30 Max Maylor for 174.

From the very moment the two grapplers went to work, it was clear that Starocci was in a league of his own. He earned three takedowns in the first and held a 6-2 lead by the end of the period.

Mid-way through the second period, Starocci powered his way through Maylor, putting the Wolverine on his back for a full six points. Staorcci’s pin extended Penn State to a big margin over the Wolverines, 22-5.

With the match in hand, a top-10 clash at 184 pounds between Penn State’s No. 1 Aaron Brooks and Michigan’s No. 9 Matt Finesilver.

Two takedowns gave Brooks an advantage of 4-1 at the end of the first, and put him into a position to add more when he started on bottom for the second.

Adding an escape and two more takedowns to his night, Brooks began taking Finesilver to the woodshed. The final period saw Brooks put the final touches on an impressive performance over a top-10 opponent.

Brooks defeated Finesilver 14-4 in a major decision, earning Penn State a 26-5 lead and securing the victory for the Nittany Lions.

At 197, Penn State’s No. 4 Max Dean trotted out to meet Michigan’s Brendin Yatooma.

A strong first period saw Dean drawing first blood with a takedown and adding another to make it a 4-0 lead at the end of the period. In the second, he added three more points and continued to hold the shutout 7-0 in that time frame.

The third period saw Yatooma earning his first points of the night, but Dean ultimately pulled away for a 10-1 major victory.

The final bout for the heavyweight match was the headliner for the dual as Penn State’s No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet faced off with Michigan’s No. 2 Mason Parris.

A scoreless first period between the two giants would take the energy into the second, where Kerkvliet gave up an escape to Parris. Trailing 1-0, Kerkvliet tried to fight an opening against the Wolverine, but just couldn’t find enough room to work.

Starting the third on bottom, Kerkvliet escaped quickly to even the match at one. Parris found his footing again as he took down Kerkvliet with about one minute to go.

Parris earned the 3-1 upset victory over Kerkvliet, finalizing the dual as a 30-8 Penn State victory.

