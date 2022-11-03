Penn State has the ball rolling this season, as it hopes to keep its undefeated record alive.

Coming into the week after sweeping its two-game series against Wisconsin in the Kohl Center last weekend, plenty of players got valuable ice time.

The last meeting between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions resulted in two heartbreaking losses, but with new players and fresh perspectives, the squad is hopeful of not reproducing last season’s results.

After five dominant seasons at Michigan, coach Mel Pearson was fired for allegedly mistreating players, with assistant coach Brandon Naurato serving as interim for the 2022-23 season. Naurato has impressed thus far, leading the Wolverines to the No. 1 spot in the nation.

Only forcing overtime once so far, Penn State has topped all of its opponents in regulation. This can be credited to solid defensive lines but also to the aggressive offensive players up top.

The blue and white has averaged 42.8 shots per game so far, of which 4.6 goals per contest have found the back netting through eight contests.

Defending the net, junior starting goalie Liam Souliere posted a .945 save percentage through his first six starts. However, Michigan will present Souliere with some challenging shooters in the coming week.

Guy Gadowsky said he feels confident with Souliere in net after his performances in both the preseason and against Wisconsin.

“He showed up big, so it’s not just the numbers,” Gadowsky said. “It’s the timely goaltending that I think was really important for him this weekend, important for us this weekend.”

In their only loss, the Wolverines fell to Boston in a tight 3-2 defeat, after beating the Terriers the night before in a show-stopping 9-2 victory.

Despite the loss, Michigan has not let the setback slow its momentum. Averaging 37.8 shots and 5.3 goals per game, the offensive power up front shows the Wolverines mean business.

With a freshman-heavy roster, the 12 first-years have already stepped up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and on the road. The freshman trio consisting of Adam Fantilli, Rutger McGroarty and T.J. Hughes take three of the top five point holders this season, with sophomores Mackie Samoskevich and Dylan Duke rounding out the group.

With the loss of star skaters Matty Beniers, Owen Power and Kent Johnson to the NHL, Michigan faced a tough task in refilling its roster, but it's proven it has the players to execute.

McGroarty notched a hat trick in the team’s last contest against Western Michigan, while Fantilli contributed a pair of goals, and freshman Seamus Casey recorded three assists.

Junior goalie Erik Portillo posted a .905 save percentage heading into the Penn State-Michigan series and looks to hold strong. Despite being drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2019, Portillo decided to hold his spot in net for the Wolverines. Standing at 6-foot-6, Portillo is the wall separating the blue and white from a win.

Despite the physical challenge that awaits the sight of a Penn State skater, Gadowsky and his offensive powerhouses are ready to take on the challenge.

“It’s not that we’re changing things, but there’s certain points of emphasis against certain teams that are really more important, and [Michigan’s] high octane offense and how they create it certainly dictates some of those points of emphasis,” Gadowsky said.

Senior forward Connor McMenamin played his 100th career game against the Badgers this weekend and showed his pace on and off of the puck.

After having his initial shot blocked, but then recovering and slotting the goal himself, he showed his relentless nature.

“He brings consistent efforts and a consistent performance, whether he’s scoring or not,'' Gadowsky said. “His attitude is defensive play and play without the puck.”

Speaking about team culture throughout the preseason and now emphasizing it more than ever, Gadowsky and his men know how important leadership and personality are to the program and to creating a winning team.

“This year in general, this year has just gotten a lot better,” junior forward Xander Lamppa said. “Everyone’s excited for how good we are, and so we’re excited to show everyone else we could beat these guys, especially this weekend.”

Seniors Ashton Calder and Connor MacEachern each added a crafty goal to the board, and the night was rounded out when Lamppa left no crumbs on the crease, giving the Nittany Lions a goal on the way to a 4-0 victory.

Lamppa is on a two-game scoring streak, posting points and building his confidence. After being under the radar and in and out of the lineup last season, he’s making his presence known this season.

Taking on different roles and stepping onto the ice to play different positions, Lamppa has proven that he’s a versatile athlete who can adapt to wherever he is on the ice.

“One thing about him is he’s a really heavy, hard, strong player, and those attributes are valuable in the faceoff circle,” Gadowsky said.

Both Penn State and Michigan have played physically in past contests, and both have solid D-line and O-line rotations. With the hard-nose game style and attention to detail that both teams carry as part of their cores, it’s anyone's game.

“Overall I think the team is doing well, and so it’s easier to have personal success with everyone’s success themselves,” Lamppa said.

