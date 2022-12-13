The postseason honors keep rolling in for Penn State field hockey. Four members of the team that made it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals were named NFHCA All-Americans.

Senior Goalkeeper Brie Barraco, Junior Sophia Gladieux, Senior Mackenzie Alessie and Graduate Student Anna Simon were all named NFHCA All-Americans.

Barraco had an outstanding 79.1 save percentage on the season. Gladieux led the team in goals with 23. Alessie was second on the team with 12 goals but led the team in assists with 18. All four players were a crucial part of the fabric of this team.

The 2022 field hockey season was a tremendous success on and off the field. The Nittany Lions were Big Ten regular season champions and made it all the way to the national semifinals before falling to North Carolina.

