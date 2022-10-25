Next one up.

That’s been one of the main memos for this Penn State squad throughout much of this season.

Thus far, the Nittany Lions have made adjustments to their lineups, whether it’s to the starting seven or quick in-game adjustments. But this was of no surprise to anyone on the team, as coach Katie Schumacher has preached this all season.

“I think that’s something we talked about in preseason that everyone was going to be able to help and contribute,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I say every day in practice that everyone needs to be ready to go and work to get better.”

Freshmen outside hitter Alexa Markley and libero Gillian Grimes have become two prime examples of this, with playing big roles on both sides of the ball for Penn State.

Grimes’ heightened comfort level has allowed her to excel and help anchor a Nittany Lion defense that holds its opponents to a .172 hitting percentage, ranking 36th in the nation.

“Being comfortable allows me to be confident when I play,” Grimes said. “Having a lot of confidence when you play Big Ten matches is really important.”

When it comes to the blue and white, every player is constantly working on their game to get better, whether it’s through practice or in-game experience.

When you bring Schumacher-Cawley’s past playing time to the table as well, communication with the players serves as a key component.

“I think it’s film work. It’s talking in practice. It’s making them learn how to hit different shots and work on that,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “It’s a little bit of everything. It’s the effort not just on the court, but you’re doing a couple of things off the court as well.”

It’s not just young players that have proven to subscribe to this mentality, as newly transferred student-athletes have formed strong bonds with their teammates on and off the court.

Junior middle blocker Allie Holland stressed the importance of these relationships, specifically hers with graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia, when it came to the team being as productive as possible.

“It’s super important. I mean, working with [Elisaia] extra has been the biggest game changer for me, because I think when the setting is on, the passing is on, that’s when I can be productive,” Holland said. “I think that connection is really key for my game.”

These connections have allowed the squad to gain more trust in each other while building sky-high motivation, which is something Holland has experienced all throughout this campaign.

Holland said her setter’s veteran experience allows her to thrive offensively for the blue and white. Leading the conference in total assists this season, Elisaia has done a more-than-serviceable job of stepping in with the departures of Gabby Blossom and Emily Oerther, among others.

Day in and day out, improving its game in practice is vital to help every play become routine when it comes to major matchups.

With the Nittany Lions getting deeper into the season, readiness will be a key to success in the long run and this expectation remains the same for every member of the team, especially with junior Taylor Trammell out for the year.

Two matches sit on the horizon for the blue and white in the coming week as it looks to extend its three-match winning streak to five in the rough Big Ten.

“So I think if it’s consistent, and the expectations for all of them is to work hard and get better on their skills, there shouldn’t be questions when they get called in,” Schumacher-Cawley said.