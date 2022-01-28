“We be ballin’ hard, yeah, I just want some paper.”

Those are the lyrics in 2 Chainz's “NCAA” from his 2019 album, “Rap or Go to the League.”

The lyrics echo a common sentiment heard across college sports since their existence — players and schools wanting freedom from the NCAA.

Issues related to player compensation remained one of the largest topics at the NCAA Convention last week, and at that convention, a new NCAA constitution was ratified.

The new constitution is essentially just a document that decentralizes college sports. Schools and conferences will now have the opportunity to operate more independently from each other, as well as from the NCAA.

In short, schools are gaining autonomy.

The NCAA’s Board of Governors played a large role in drawing up the updated constitution, with Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour a member of that group.

Now, a large school like Penn State will not have to abide by the same laws as a smaller school with an enrollment of less than 2,000.

Schools that exist at the top of Division I barely have anything in common with schools at the bottom of Division I, much less Division II or III.

Yet, up until now, they’ve been governed by the same central body and have largely had to play by the same rules.

Change is happening — and it’s long overdue.

In recent years, the NCAA has been facing more legal exposure, and it culminated in the summer of 2021 when the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in NCAA v. Alston.

The ruling, which was a 9-0 sweep, stated that the NCAA couldn’t cap the academic-related benefits that athletes receive from a school, but it also opened the door for the NIL era.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote, “The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America.”

“The bottom line is that the NCAA and its member colleges are suppressing the pay of student-athletes who collectively generate billions of dollars in revenues for colleges every year. Those enormous sums of money flow to seemingly everyone except the student-athletes.

“College presidents, athletic directors, coaches, conference commissioners and NCAA executives take in six- and seven-figure salaries. Colleges build lavish new facilities.

“But the student-athletes who generate the revenues, many of whom are African American and from lower-income backgrounds, end up with little or nothing.”

In his opinion, Kavanaugh talks a lot about antitrust laws. The NCAA’s new constitution seems geared toward giving it legal cover on that front.

If the schools and conferences have independence, the NCAA isn’t a monopoly controlling all of college sports. At least, that’s the idea.

The new constitution still prevents schools from directly compensating athletes, though. Penn State can’t just reach into the pocketbook and start passing out cash — not legally at least.

However, last year’s Supreme Court ruling, along with the new constitution, could pave the way for that to happen in the future.

In the 2020 fiscal year, Penn State spent over $150 million on sports, yet, that’s not an earth-shattering number.

While Penn State’s budget is still near the top when it comes to athletic expenses, in the 2019 fiscal year, Ohio State spent over $220 million.

Take a smaller school that’s not in the Big Ten, but in the conference’s footprint, such as Akron, for example: In 2017-18, the Zips spent just under $35 million on sports. Akron is a D1 program whose football team plays at an FBS level, and they spend astronomically less than Penn State.

Almost 70% of that $35 million came from non-athletic sources, whereas large schools like Penn State, whose athletic programs bring in a profit, don’t have to dip into things like tuition money or endowment to fund their programs.

The new constitution represents a larger trend of where college athletics could be headed.

That doesn’t mean the benefits of the shortened constitution are less meaningful, though.

For now, autonomy from the NCAA is a good thing. The NCAA is a body that has created more issues than it has solved, and as its grip on college sports has been loosened, many conditions have improved.

However, as school presidents, athletic directors and other administrators continue to move down this path, it does pose some potential questions and concerns.

Do cash-flush schools like Penn State want autonomy because it’s better for the athletes or because it’s better for the institution of Penn State and the Big Ten? Or is it both?

The nature of recruiting has forced institutions to help athletes capitalize as much as they can on NIL.

Schools want to win, and to do that, they need the best players. If the result of competition leads programs to make sure their athletes are put in the best position economically, then the result is still overwhelmingly positive.

If there is no central body like the NCAA, who is responsible for holding schools accountable when it comes to ethical issues? One would argue that leaving it up to the Big Ten to police their own schools is a conflict of interest, considering the Big Ten’s success as a conference is tied directly to the success of its schools.

Schools have proven they certainly can’t be trusted to self-report, as at times, college sports have resembled something closer to the mafia than “amateur athletics.”

The NCAA has been as culpable as anyone.

It’s possible college sports have seen their last major scandal surrounding the payment of players. There are legal ways to do that now, and a school would really have to fumble the bag to get busted in a “pay-for-play” scandal now.

If schools manage to continue gaining power from the NCAA, will the NCAA still have the power to investigate and discipline schools for off-the-field misconduct where it’s not just regarding the payment of players, but when real people are victimized, such like what happened at Penn State or Baylor?

That’s part of the whole equation: Should the NCAA even exist? If it’s going to continue to exist, how much power should it have?

Furthermore, if college athletics are just going to become the biggest brands chasing autonomy, then it could also put smaller, less-publicized sports in a bad spot.

Penn State football is a completely different beast than Penn State baseball or softball.

Penn State is similar to most schools of its stature — football and men’s basketball make a profit, while the other athletic programs operate at a deficit.

Some schools have a third or fourth program that makes money, and Penn State’s most recent report shows men’s hockey operating at a surplus of just over $1 million.

During the 2020 fiscal year, which includes the non-pandemic ridden 2019 football season, women’s basketball lost over $3 million, and the remaining programs lost over a combined $13 million.

It’s worth noting that the pandemic year is an exception, as big-time programs took a financial hit.

On3 Sports recently reported that Iowa, Auburn and LSU operated at a deficit in the fiscal year where the 2020 football season took place, and while it’s not reported, Penn State likely had a similar situation.

Schools of that nature will be fine. In the end, the financial situations presented by the pandemic will likely create even more stratification as smaller institutions struggle to recover.

Could there be a time when football programs are so caught up in the arms race that they start to fight for autonomy from the university and the rest of the athletic programs? A cynical person would say yes.

It’s been hypothesized that a group of somewhere in between the 15-30 largest programs could break off from the NCAA and create a “super league.”

This is a choice that would certainly be driven by football, and if that happens, it would beg the questions as to where the nonprofit sports end up.

Something similar happened in the years after World War II, when a few of the major conferences were disturbed by some rules the NCAA had in place — mainly the “Sanity Code,” which tried to limit benefits given to athletes, including scholarships.

Those conferences threatened to break off from the NCAA and form their own league, and coincidentally, the “Sanity Code” was abolished at the 1951 NCAA Convention in Dallas.

Something else in America happened in these post-war years — the television business exploded.

Currently, media rights deals in college sports are negotiated by conferences, yet not all universities in each conference are worth the same when it comes to entertainment. More people watch Penn State and Ohio State athletics than they do Purdue and Rutgers.

Financially, it’s probably not in the best interest of Penn State to negotiate side-by-side with a smaller program when it comes to media rights.

This thinking was seen just last year when Oklahoma and Texas decided to ditch the Big 12 and head to the SEC.

In the SEC, Oklahoma and Texas will be with more schools that also carry their weight financially.

If one wants to see where college sports’ money boom and economic stratification happened, look no further than media rights.

Parallel to what’s happening today, what allowed these rights deals to explode were rulings that stated the NCAA was violating the antitrust act, stripping away power.

From 1951-1984, the NCAA limited the number of football games shown on television, and the negotiations were handled by a central body, the College Football Association.

Teams could only be shown on television a certain number of times each year, while the number of games broadcasted each week was also controlled.

The restrictions were originally put in place to ensure fans would buy tickets to the game and not just stay at home and watch on television.

Schools like Oklahoma and Georgia challenged the NCAA on this front, and when the NCAA lost, the television industry in college sports exploded.

The amount of events shown continues to increase to this day. The invention of streaming and founding of networks such as ESPN+ and Big Ten Plus make it possible to find almost anything, from the biggest football game of the year to Division II volleyball.

While football is the big money maker at most schools, there are also events like the NCAA Tournament, which takes center stage in March, raking in cash and bringing schools loads of exposure.

A Penn State fan living in California has more access to watch their school than ever, which is a good thing.

Penn State, in particular, has an advantage when it comes to television rights. Penn State’s enrollment is one of the largest in the country, resulting in the school having one of the largest alumni bases there is.

There are a lot of people across the country that want to watch Penn State sports — it’s a national brand, not just a regional one.

This is a key factor in determining the structure of college sports. Conferences want schools that attract viewership.

There’s a long history in college sports of schools going to war with the NCAA that goes further than just player compensation and media rights, and the story of college athletics can’t be told without understanding this complicated relationship.

College athletics looks drastically different than it did two years ago, and the new constitution sets the table for that rapid change to continue.