Record-holder. Winner. Legend.

All of these words can be used to describe one of Penn State’s new assistant coaches and former all-time great point guard Maggie Lucas.

You can find the former Big Ten Player of the Year in almost every program record book, with her name cemented in school history.

Finishing second in points in Lady Lions’ history and bringing Penn State to three straight Big Ten regular-season titles, Lucas garnered herself the recognition of being one of the most lethal offensive weapons the Big Ten has ever seen.

“She knows what it takes to win here at Penn State. She knows what it takes to be a Big Ten Player of the Year,” coach Carolyn Kieger said. “She knows what it takes physically to keep your body in shape and in healthy condition to play the rigors of the Big Ten.”

But since retiring from professional play after eight years, making stops in the WNBA and overseas, Lucas is looking to have her playing success and experience influence the game in a different way after being named assistant coach back in July.

“I think that alone right there has had instant success with our players just latching onto her mentality because she is one of the hardest workers that [has] ever played in the Big Ten and the most successful,” Kieger said. “So just that rubbing off on our team of what it really takes.”

The transition from player to coach is demanding but exciting for anyone, but Lucas is ready to accept this challenge as she recognized the great staff surrounding her on this Lady Lion squad.

“There’s just different roles that come along with the assistant position. But again, I am surrounded by incredibly experienced, team-oriented staff,” Lucas told The Daily Collegian. “It’s a transition, but they’ve extended themselves to me and have been great. I feel very supported.”

Despite becoming an assistant just over three months ago, the basketball IQ Lucas brings to the table is endless — as the number of people who provide a resume like hers are as minimal as it gets.

“Maggie has a lot of knowledge in her back pocket. She’s played in the WNBA, overseas, she’s played all kinds of professional [basketball],” senior guard Makenna Marisa said. “We all really look up to her and look to her for advice… It’s just good for someone with that experience to be here for us.”

But it’s not just the knowledge that provides a spark for the squad. Being the sharpshooting threat she was, Lucas knows the definition of a shooter’s mindset and is able to instill confidence in everyone at all times.

“She obviously knows the pressures of playing college basketball, and whenever we’re missing our shots, she doesn’t focus on the misses,” redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus said. “So that’s really big for us. She’s like, ‘Next one. Shoot it. Keep going. Keep going.”

Unapologetic is one way to describe how Lucas wants the squad to play, and with a team that has strong offensive weapons already, this shouldn’t be a problem in the slightest.

“She says, ‘Don’t apologize when you miss. Never apologize when you miss a great shot,” senior forward Anna Camden told the Collegian. “That’s something that I am trying to tweak inside of me.”

Basketball is a game of strong mindset and knowing how to be most productive in a given role, something Lucas can’t stress enough. With the talent this Penn State group has from top to bottom, everybody is going to be put in a position to contribute and step up when needed.

To reach the ultimate goal, everyone and everything matters, and engraving this mindset into the squad is one of the biggest lessons Lucas is teaching.

“When I got to the WNBA, I had to play a role. My first year I had DNPs. I’ve been a sixth man. I’ve been the last man on the bench and the best player,” Lucas said. “So I think one thing I can relate to our players and help them with is every role down the line matters, and the best teams, everybody’s valued, everyone sees their value and everyone buys into their role.”

Lucas never cheated the game or ran away from the grind as a player, finding success at every level she played. The game is a process, and putting trust in it has always proven to be largely undefeated for any player.

Being the only player in Lady Lions’ history with over 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists and 200 steals, Lucas sees her passion for the grind translating over to the current squad.

“I think just being detail-based. You know, that's kind of how I got focused on details and why I love basketball,” Lucas said. “I think just giving that attention to detail to our players and understanding that all those little things that seem tedious and boring, day in and day out, you’re gonna fall in love with that process.”

Camden said Lucas encourages having fun just as much as working hard as a team.

“I think she likes it when we crack up together,” Camden said. “I think we have a very similar sense of humor, and that can be very uplifting on the court.”

But with the intensity Lucas brings to every practice and workout, it’s no wonder why the Lady Lions always aim to put their best foot forward.

“The biggest thing she’s taught me so far is just always go 100% and never go anything less than that,” Marisa said. “She’s one of the hardest workers I know and just kind of her reputation before she came here was that, then her coming here and seeing that in ourselves.”

Being the new person on the block is never easy for anyone, but that doesn’t faze Lucas, which is something Kieger realized. Acknowledging and understanding exactly what the former Penn State great provides, the head coach isn’t hesitant in the slightest to give major opportunities to her new assistant, including on the recruiting trail.

“Throwing her right in the fire, right. You got to learn on the fly, and she is a sponge,” Kieger said. “She has a high IQ. She’s been in the gym, getting our players better, getting extra shots.

“She’s going to help us big in those strides, especially in the East Coast and Pa. region.”

Every time Lucas enters the Bryce Jordan Center, memories flood her mind from everything she accomplished during her time in Happy Valley. From Big Ten titles to scoring records, it all comes back to her with every step on the court.

But in typical Penn State fashion, one of the memories that sticks out most to Lucas is beating the Buckeyes in the Big Ten regular-season title game.

“The first Big Ten title, when we beat Ohio State here. Standing on the scorer's table with Alex, celebrating, that was really special with our fans,” Lucas said.

To go along with the many accolades Lucas received, she was part of some of the most successful and memorable teams in program history.

When it comes to comparisons, though, Lucas said she doesn’t believe in them. She sees endless potential in every single player on the team and believes the sky’s the limit for the Lady Lion unit.

“I don’t like to compare other people but it’s, you know, I want everybody on the team to do better than me,” Lucas said. “I think we have big goals. I want this program to go further than I ever did. I want these players to go further than I ever did.”

