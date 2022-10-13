Penn State Women's Soccer vs Iowa, B1G Semi-Finals, Abello (2)

Midfielder/forward Kerry Abello (2) catches her breathe during Penn State women’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semi-final game against Iowa on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Jeffrey Field. Iowa beat Penn State 1-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Former defender Kerry Abello not only stood out on the pitch but excelled in in the classroom at Penn State.

Abello was named as a top-30 nominee for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year.

On the field, the Batavia, Illinois, native appeared in 92 games as a Nittany Lion, tallying 17 goals and 12 assists. Off the field, the Penn Stater graduated with a 4.0 GPA while double-majoring in Spanish and biological life sciences.

Abello now suits up for the Orlando Pride at the pro level, appearing in 21 games during the 2022 season.

The Woman of the Year winner will be announced in San Antonio in January of 2023.

