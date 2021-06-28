Penn State athletes can officially profit off of their name, image and likeness.

The Division I Council voted Monday to recommend the Division I Board of Directors adopt an interim policy suspending amateurism rules. The board will review the policy on Wednesday.

Division I Council recommends interim policy on name, image and likeness to Division I Board of Directors: — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 28, 2021

The policy does not change the ruling against pay-for-play and improper benefits, but under the policy athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with state laws.

If the athlete's state does not have an NIL law, they may engage in NIL activity without violating NCAA law. Athletes may seek professional services, and NIL activities should be reported to the athletes' schools.

If the interim policy is accepted by the board Wednesday, it will be in place until federal legislation or new NCAA legislation is enacted.

