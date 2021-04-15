The NCAA Division I Council announced Thursday it is making changes to its transfer policies, which will allow a one-time transfer for all student-athletes.

“Allowing student-athletes a one-time opportunity to transfer and compete immediately provides a uniform, equitable and understandable approach that benefits all student-athletes,” Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher, Chair for the NCAA Working Group on Transfers, said in a statement.

DI Council adopts new transfer legislation: https://t.co/NRnieKGrsD pic.twitter.com/U7Ad2fTlxF — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 15, 2021

In the past, student athletes would have to redshirt for a year before being allowed to compete for the school they were transferring to if they didn't obtain a waiver. If the new rules are put in place, however, that would no longer be the case.

The decision now awaits ratification from the NCAA Division I Board of Directors.

