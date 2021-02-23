Penn State fans may be able to see their teams compete in person this postseason.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA ruled that Division I championships for both winter and fall sports being held in the spring will be allowed to host fans up to 25% capacity.

Penn State teams currently don't allow general spectators at varsity sporting events.

This ruling only holds true in states or cities that permit spectators at sporting events. Locations that continue to bar spectators from sporting events will not be subject to the ruling and will have only essential personnel at the championships.

The actual capacity of fans at each championship site will vary by location and may be less than 25%.

Designated capacities will include participating athletes, coaches, essential staff and family members of players and coaches to go along with the fans.

The NCAA Division I men's basketball championship in Indianapolis will allow 25% capacity, but the women's championship held in San Antonio will allow only 17% capacity from the Sweet 16 through the Final Four.

Fan attendance for spring sports championships will be decided at a later date.

