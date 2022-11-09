Many different Penn State Athletics teams picked up commitments on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Below is consistently updated list of the blue and white's class of 2023 signees.

Baseball

Michael DiMartini

Michael Dimartini will remain in-state as the infielder committed to play for Penn State baseball.

The McDonald, Pennsylvania, native is listed as a shortstop, but has the ability to play all around the diamond with reps at second and third base. Dimartini is ranked as the No. 4 shortstop prospect in Pennsylvania, by Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report.

During his junior campaign, Dimartini owned a .471 batting average and drove home 24 RBIs. The 6-foot-1 righty registered a 98.6 mph max exit velocity with Prep Baseball Report and attained a first team All-Conference selection in 2022.

Dimartini will add flexibility to the Nittany Lions infield and will travel just under three hours in order to do so.

Mason Horwat

Hailing from the Steel City, Mason Horwat won’t need to travel far for his future home after signing with Penn State on Wednesday.

Horwat is slated to join the Nittany Lions next fall as a right-handed pitcher after finishing his career at Avonworth High School in Spring 2023.

During his high school career, the 6-foot-1 hurler also manned the hot corner for the Antelope while playing travel baseball for US Elite National 17U. Near the end of his junior year, Horwat had posted a 5-1 record with an ERA of 1.94, including registering 56 strikeouts over 32.1 innings pitched.

Horwat originally announced his commitment to the blue and white over the summer and will look to help the Nittany Lions rotation when he arrives in Happy Valley.

Adin Zorn

Coming from Sewickley Academy, outfielder Adin Zorn chose Penn State over offers from Rutgers and Kent State.

Also playing for the Pittsburgh Diamond Dawgs 17U travel team, Zorn comes to the Nittany Lions having played center field throughout high school.

He will certainly bring some hitting ability to the team. With quick hands at the plate, Zorn hit .617 with three home runs, 12 doubles and 15 RBIs in his junior season at Sewickley Academy.

He played in 13 games with the varsity team in his sophomore year, hitting .571 across 47 plate appearances while striking out just four times.

He also helped bring Sewickley to the playoffs for the first time in five seasons that year.

Field Hockey

Natalie Freeman

Forward/midfielder Natalie Freeman will join the 2023 Nittany Lions with an impressive high-school resume.

The Maryland native was ranked in the top 50 players in her class by MAX Field Hockey.

She led Marriotts Ridge High School to an 11-4 record this season and will compete in the state semifinals on Wednesday.

Some of Freeman’s high school accolades include first-team All-State, Howard County Co-Player of the Year and All-MET honorable mention in 2021.

Hannah Schreckengaust

Penn State field hockey picks up another defender as Hannah Schreckengaust signs on national signing day,

Schreckengaust is graduating from San Marcos High School in California. She was a co-captain for her team during the 2021 season.

Schreckengaust verbally committed to Penn State on Feb. 8.

Schreckengaust ranks 141st nationally and 10th in the state of California.

Madison Britton

West Grove, Pennsylvania, product Madison Britton signed with Penn State on Wednesday.

Britton is a part of the 2023 class and is graduating from Avon Grove High School.

Britton primarily plays defense but is also listed as a midfielder, leading her team in scoring during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The four-year starter was also a All-Chesmont League first-team and second-team selection as a sophomore and junior, respectively.

Elise DeWan

Elise DeWan decided to stay in Pennsylvania by signing with Penn State.

DeWan became a varsity starter her freshman year, and has stuck around ever since. The defender is set to graduate from Methacton High School in 2023.

The Collegeville product was picked for Mercury All-Area first team in 2020 and named to the PHSFHCA All-State second team that same year.

In her time in high school, DeWan was also selected as an all-conference first- and second-team member.

Emmy McCulley

Emmy McCulley is another addition to the 2023 class for coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss.

McCulley is from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, and decided to stay in the state. She is the third recruit from the state of Pennsylvania this recruiting cycle.

The future Nittany Lion is a forward who plays for Lower Dauphin High School, while also suiting up for PA Revs Cobalt.

McCulley’s school is ranked 13th nationally and fourth in the state, according to MaxPreps.

Men's basketball

Carey Booth

Since announcing his commitment on Aug. 24, 6-foot-9 power forward Carey Booth has headlined a talented 2023 recruiting class for Penn State which currently ranks No. 24 by 247Sports.

Now considered as the second-best recruit in Penn State history, the 4-star Booth is ranked as the 17th best power forward and 90th best overall player in the country according to 247Sports.

As the son of current Denver Nuggets general manager and former Nittany Lion Calvin Booth, Carey brings an electrifying skill to Happy Valley with a long frame that will match well with current freshman Kebba Njie.

Growing up in Englewood, Colorado, Booth currently plays at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, a school that has produced current NBA stars Donovan Mitchell, Devonte’ Graham and Will Barton.

Booth is a talented offensive player, a stretch wing who can spread the floor and drain the shots from anywhere on the floor. While his strength and rebounding needs to improve, his athleticism and basketball IQ are unique, making him a potential star in the blue and white.

After being recruited by associate head coach Adam Fisher, Booth chose Penn State over other top college basketball programs like Michigan, Marquette, Florida, Iowa, UCLA and Purdue.

Logan Imes

Rated as a 3-star in the class of 2023, Zionsville High School-product Logan Imes is rated as the 23rd best combo guard in the nation and the sixth best player in the state of Indiana.

As another recruit of Adam Fisher, the 6-foot-4 175 pound Imes is an exciting backcourt player who can make plays for his teammates and shoot a consistent 3-pointer from beyond the perimeter.

Coming from the same high school that produced former Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, Imes was recruited by Creighton, Virginia Tech, Purdue and Wake Forest among others, but chose to play for Penn State on March 29.

While playing for AAU program Indiana Elite, Imes played alongside fellow 2023 commit Braedan Shrewsberry and will look to fit in a future role with current freshmen Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary.

Braeden Shrewsberry

As the second family connection in the class of 2023, Micah Shrewsberry’s son Braeden rounds out the recruiting class.

Currently playing at State College Area High School, Braeden is a 6-foot-2 shooting guard who can score in bunches with a smooth shooting stroke, allowing him to score at a high level from outside the arc.

Braedan was the first 2023 commit back on Nov. 24, 2021 and according to 247Sports, he is ranked as a 3-star recruit, the 31st best shooting guard in the class and the third best player in the state of Pennsylvania.

Despite receiving offers from Xavier, St Joseph’s, and George Washington, the familiarity between Braeden and Imes combined with their ability to shoot the ball from anywhere creates a potential backcourt fit to play in the Big Ten.

Similarly to Booth, Breaden has been around the game his entire life considering his father’s stints with Butler, Purdue and the Boston Celtics. Braeden is an exciting prospect with a score-first mentality and someone who could play right away due to the connection with his father.

Men's lacrosse

Colby Baldwin

Four-Star faceoff specialist Colby Baldwin will be in the circle in no time taking faceoffs for the blue and white.

Baldwin announced in September 2021 that he had committed to Penn State to further his studies and to continue playing lacrosse.

The White Plains, New York, native played at Scarsdale High School where he and his team finished first overall in the 1-B conference during the 2021-22 season.

An active member of the Predators Lacrosse Club, and being a standout at The Faceoff Academy, Baldwin and his skills are much anticipated at Penn State.

Kyle Lehman

Five-star attack man, Kyle Lehman is 5-foot-9 165 pounds. He went to Wissahickon High School and is from Pennsylvania.

He was the eight best player in the 2023 recruiting class according to Inside Lacrosse.

As a sophomore he led the team in goals with 65 and had 28 assists which was second on the team. He played football during his high school career and was ranked as one of the 20 best running backs in Pennsylvania.

His junior year he was one of three juniors named to the 2021 Philly Under Armour team and he was selected to be on the UA All-Tournament team.

Joseph Calandrino

Joseph Calandrino is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound 4-star from Farmingdale, New York.

Calandrino was originally committed to Maryland before decommitting and flipping to Penn State in July 2022.

Calandrino played his 2021 season at Farmingdale High School in New York before transferring to St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntingdon, New York.

Going 25-5 since his Sophomore year of High School, and helping lead St. Anthony’s to a New York Catholic Athletic Associate title, Calandrino is no stranger to winning.

Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 200 pound Goalie from Peoria, Illinois, has officially signed with Penn State.

Johnson played in high school for Avon Old Farms School, a private school in Avon, Connecticut.

Johnson brings experience having played goalie since fourth grade.

Johnson was an all conference goalie as a Freshman, All-Star for the Five Star Elite Camp/Showcase in 2020 and a Best in Class 2023 attendee in 2021.

Kris Henning

Penn State will add another promising midfielder Kris Henning, who has officially signed with the Nittany Lions after committing originally in September 2021.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, Henning has already shown his potential but has plenty of room to grow in his game.

Henning, a native of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, was ranked as a 4-star recruit by NLFRankings after showcasing his scoring ability as a midfielder. The 2023 recruit was also ranked as the 46th best in his class back in 2021, as he’s seen limited action since then.

Prior to that, Henning was also in the 2020 One Percent showcase for top lacrosse players.

After missing his sophomore and junior seasons to injury, Henning has yet to play a high school game, but looks to replicate the all-around scoring ability he previously showed with his club, Big 4 HHH.

Softball

Michela Barbanente

A season after posting the best turnaround in college softball, Penn State looks to build for the future with its most recent round of signings

Michela Barbanente committed to the Nittany Lions back in October of 2021 and is set to join their roster after completing her senior season at Lake Park High School in Roselle, Illinois.

The three-sport athlete’s primary position on the diamond is shortstop, but Barbanente is a jack of all trades, suiting up at almost any spot on the field as Lake Park’s utility player.

During her sophomore season with the Lancers, Barbanente posted a .547 batting average to go along with 52 hits. In just 28 games played, she recorded 45 RBIs and 45 runs, while leading her team to a record of 18-13 in 2020-21.

Barbanente will look to add some offensive firepower to Crowell’s lineup when she heads to Happy Valley, after ranking dead last in the Big Ten in batting average last year.

Brooke Klosowicz

Johnsburg, Illinois, native Brooke Klosowicz will be headed to Penn State for the 2024 season.

The infielder announced her commitment to Happy Valley on Nov. 25, 2021, prior to her strong junior season.

During the 2022 season for Johnsburg High School, Klosowicz hit .548 in 75 plate appearances across 19 games. She also scored 26 runs, nine of which came on deep shots.

She additionally found success while fielding from her primary position of third base, posting a .869 fielding percentage last spring.

Audree Mendoza

The future of Penn State’s backstop hails from the Golden State.

Audree Mendoza officially signed with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday after announcing her commitment to the program back in December of 2021.

When she isn’t commanding the diamond for Rancho Bernardo out of San Diego, Mendoza plays shortstop for the team.

During her junior season with the Broncos, Mendoza posted a .453 batting average with 43 hits. In 30 games, she also recorded 25 RBIs while crossing the plate 10 times.

Mendoza is set to join coach Clarisa Crowell’s group next fall in hopes of being the opening-day catcher in 2024.

