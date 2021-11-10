National Signing Day | Get to know Penn State Athletics' newest faces

Many of Penn State's teams saw a number of their recruits sign their National Letters of Intent Wednesday.

Below is a comprehensive list of all of the signees.

Men’s basketball

Jameel Brown

After Micah Shrewsberry departed Purdue’s program and took the reins at Penn State, one of the Boilermakers’ top recruits in the class of 2022 followed.

Jameel Brown decommitted from Purdue and announced his intention to join the Nittany Lions in August.

The 4-star guard, according to 247 Sports, hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and attended the Haverford School, where he averaged 11.6 points per game and helped the team to a perfect 28-0 record during his freshman season in 2018-19.

Brown plays travel basketball with Team Final in the Elite Youth Basketball League and holds experience playing for USA Basketball in 2018-19.

Men’s lacrosse

Cam Sanderson

Coach Jeff Tambroni is welcoming midfielder Cam Sanderson.

Sanderson attended The Hill Academy in Ontario, Canada, where he developed as a student athlete.

Along with playing for The Hill, Sanderson was TeamOntario and played for the Orangeville Northmen in the Ontario Jr. A Lacrosse League.

In September of last year Sanderson verbally committed to Penn State.

Alex Ross

Alex Ross was another player to sign his NIL for Penn State.

Ross comes in at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds. The 4-star senior currently plays for Archbishop Spalding High School in Maryland.

The left-hander also plays for the Annapolis Hawks club team.

He is rated as the No. 21-overall recruit in the class, and the No. 4 defenseman according to NLFRankings.com.

Mac Hobbs

Midfielder Mac Hobbs will head to Happy Valley to join Penn State.

The righty played for Jesuit Dallas high school in Dallas. At 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, the 3-star prospect will look to provide a spark to the Nittany Lion offense upon his arrival.

Hobbs was named Rookie of the Year in 2018. The following year he was named a T99 all-star, Baltimore Summer Kickoff all-star and a NXT Fab Forty showcase all-star. In 2020, Hobbs was again named as a T99 all-star.

The blue and white commit also played club lacrosse with Iron Horse.

Ryan O’Connor

In-state 3-star Ryan O’Connor put pen to paper on Wednesday, officially committing to come play for the Nittany Lions.

O’Connor played as a long-stick midfielder/defenseman for Springfield High School, as well as for the Big 4 HHH club team.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound O’Connor originally committed to Villanova in November or 2020, but ultimately decided to come play in Happy Valley.

Women’s hockey

Katelyn Roberts

Penn State has signed one of the most electric forwards in its recruiting class.

The Chanhassen, Minnesota, native attended Chaska/Chanhassen High School where last season she had two goals and 12 assists for 14 points in 16 games.

In 90 high school games, the forward tallied 50 goals and 52 assists for 102 points.

Roberts plays travel hockey for the Tradition Black 19U in the Women’s UHMSEHL league.

The forward is also one of 68 players to get selected to play in the USA-S18.

Women's soccer

Amelia White

Forward Amelia White has officially signed her letter of intent to play for Penn State women’s soccer on Wednesday.

The senior initially committed to continue her academic and athletic career with the Nittany Lions in March of 2019.

The 4-star recruit received offers from the likes of Stanford, USC and UCLA.

White led her Homestead High School team to a perfect record and the program’s first state championship in 2021. In her senior season, White played in 20 games, scored 25 goals and provided 15 assists.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native was later named the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year for girl's soccer.

This list will continue to be updated throughout the day.

