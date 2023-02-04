Penn State opened its season against Lafayette on Saturday and won 21-11. The result washed some of the taste of last season’s matchup out of the team’s mouth. However, for some of the players on the team, they were playing for something much bigger.

Two of the team’s captains, Brett Funk and Jack Traynor, were awarded special jersey numbers prior to the start of the season. These numbers aren’t just a piece of tape on the back of a player’s jersey, but representations of something bigger than the players and connections to Penn State’s history.

“It’s about our identity and just remembering the spirits,” Coach Jeff Tambroni said.

In the offseason, Funk was awarded the No. 11 jersey for the second time in his Penn State career. That number is synonymous with former Nittany Lion Michael Jacober.

Jacober, during his time at Penn State, lost three of his family members. Jacober turned to his team during this time of difficulty, facing tremendous adversity during his college career, but still finding a way to prevail.

Funk didn’t see time on the field Saturday because he’s still recovering from an injury last season. He missed nine games last year due to the injury. However, Funk is still a crucial part of this team as a leader.

“He’ll be back,” Tambroni said, adding that Funk “just leads in that fashion on and off the field.”

Additionally, graduate Student Jack Traynor was given the honor of wearing No. 16. The number became a tradition after the passing of Connor Darcey, who tragically passed away in a car accident after his redshirt sophomore season. Traynor is fully aware of the responsibility it is to wear number 16.

“It's probably the greatest honor I’ve ever had in my life. Given me a lot more sense of purpose in terms of being a teammate, a leader and a friend,” Jack Traynor said. “Honoring not just a number, but the legacy and life of Connor Darcey.”

Traynor went through a lot just to be able to play in Saturday’s game. Last season, Traynor’s season was cut short because of injury. Despite only playing in just six games last season, he finished fourth on the team in points with 23. The captain is the heartbeat of the blue and white squad.

On Saturday, the Nittany Lions came out with passion. They out-hustled, outworked and outplayed the Leopards. Within the first minute of play, Jack’s brother Matt gave the blue and white the lead. That was just the start of his career day, as Matt Traynor would finish with five goals.

Lafayette was able to force a couple of turnovers in the midfield and score two straight goals towards the end of the first period, however Penn State was able to take a couple of punches and respond with force.

The start of the second period was an offensive barrage. Within a blink of an eye, the Nittany Lions put up three straight to go up 8-2.

When Penn State was tested after Lafayette scored three straight goals late in the second, it was Jack Traynor who stepped up for the Nittany Lions. Traynor shifted the momentum back to the blue and white sideline by recording his first goal of the season.

Another Nittany Lion that demonstrated perseverance Saturday was TJ Malone. The Graduate student, similar to Traynor and Funk, missed time last year due to injury. Malone, in his first game back since the 2021 season, didn’t miss a beat.

“It’s been a rocky road in terms of health for not just myself but a lot of key guys on the team. TJ Malone, Brett Funk,” Traynor said. “After last year I didn’t want to hang up the cleats. I thought I had more in the tank to come back and get healthy.”

This team looked and played much different compared to a season ago. They were winning the midfield battle and getting out in transition. Transfer Chris Jordan had a highlight reel goal as he took on the entire Leopard’s defense to put the Nittany Lions up 9-3.

The play in net was also a stark contrast to a season ago. Sophomore Jack Fracyon got the start in goal after only starting in goal twice a season ago. Fracyon looked composed in net and played like an upperclassman.

The second half was about the defense, as Penn State never let Lafayette back in the game. The defensive trio of Sam Sweeney, Jack Posey and Kevin Parnham shut down any Leopard attack. Last year, the Nittany Lions never had a performance as dominant.

Penn State has a long way to go, but if it plays together with passion like it did Saturday it’s capable of putting together a special season.

