More than a football school: It’s time to support Penn State’s smaller sports | Column

Sports are engraved in Penn State’s culture, and Curtin Road is the place where the magic happens.

To the north is the towering Beaver Stadium, where over 100,000 fans pack in every fall Saturday to watch the university’s highest-grossing program: the football team.

The stadium acts as a campus landmark and is symbolic of the football program’s massive influence in the Penn State community

Across the street is the versatile Bryce Jordan Center, the home of men’s and women’s basketball, as well as numerous concerts, comedy shows and THON.

Further down the road is Pegula Ice Arena, one of the university’s largest athletic investments over the last 15 years. Its $100 million construction coincided with the men’s and women’s hockey teams becoming Division 1 programs in 2012.

There’s no question that the university invests heavily into these athletic programs, with the fans helping oil the machine. But what about the other Nittany Lion sports?

In the 2021-22 financial year, the athletics program boasted 27 varsity sports, which it spent over $170 million on, according to the NCAA Financial Report.

As the big moneymakers, Penn State Athletics prioritizes advertising these major sports, like football, basketball and hockey. To attend these games, however, students have to jump through some hoops.

With football, for example, the “lucky” students shell out hundreds for season tickets, while others have to navigate the secondhand market and predatory ticket scalpers just to attend one game at Beaver Stadium.

Because of this steep entry cost, it can be frustrating when Penn State doesn’t live up to expectations on the field.

Win or lose, the community’s infatuation with football overshadows the rest of the athletics scene. What’s lost in the shuffle, especially for new students, is that there are free sporting events all over campus, featuring some of the top teams in the nation.

From the start of the fall semester, some of the school’s most successful and prestigious athletic programs begin their seasons.

A short walk to the west of Beaver Stadium is Jeffrey Field, which hosts the men’s and women’s soccer teams.

Across the street from the Lion Shrine is Rec Hall, which is the busy gymnasium that serves as the backdrop for Penn State’s dominant volleyball, gymnastics and wrestling programs.

Partway between the two is the Penn State Field Hockey Complex, home to one of the nation’s top field hockey teams.

Students who show their student IDs can attend these games for free and join the passionate student sections that empower the Nittany Lions.

Despite being consistent national title contenders and granting students free admission, these sports are still criminally underrepresented and undercovered.

The key to these sports gaining traction is students showing out in flocks to support them, which sadly doesn’t happen enough in State College.

The most common reason that students don’t attend is because they either don’t understand or don’t enjoy the sport, yet sports like football have found a way to attract the most adamantly unsporty people the campus has to offer.

These fans don’t watch because they love the sport — they watch because of the social implications. On game days in the Penn State community, if you aren’t getting blitzed at a tailgate or packing into the student section like sardines in a can, then you’re pretty lame.

I absolutely recommend going to a football game — it really is the place to be on Saturdays. However, there’s so much more to do on campus, and the other student sections know how to have a good time.

With the amount of varsity sports Penn State offers, there’s a game almost every day. If you ever want something fun to do with your friends on an unassuming Wednesday night, give one of the smaller sports a chance.

With free tickets, small but buzzing fan bases and a darn good product — these events might surprise you.

