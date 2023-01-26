In a thrilling battle with tight scores, the match reached its climax when Penn State took a 24-23 lead in Set 4 after trailing the whole set. The stage was set for an inspiring comeback for the home team which possessed all the momentum.

However, the Nittany Lions were not the victors of the night, falling short and allowing tons of opportunities to slip away in a tough 3-1 defeat against Long Beach State.

Whether it’s because of Penn State‘s home crowd or the rigid weather and snow all day, players from Long Beach State seem demoralized in the first set, with some inexplicable mistakes to start the game. At one point, it felt like a lopsided blowout instead of a clash between the top-five programs.

In comparison, Penn State’s offense jumped out in a hot streak, reaching a .565 hitting percentage in Set 1, and the hot hand continued in Set 2 for the home team. After several potent kills from junior outside hitter Michal Kowal, Penn State was in control of the game 21-18 in Set 2, looking comfortable to take a 2-0 lead.

After that point, the Nittany Lions hit the brakes, and the game went in another direction in favor of Long Beach State.

The Sharks stormed back and stole Set 2 with a strong block from Spencer Olivier. The Tustin, California, native began the game with a couple of shaky mistakes and finished the game with a dazzling 14 kills and a .379 hitting percentage.

Olivier’s performance felt like the epitome of the whole game for the road team, as the pivotal Set 3 entered a similar pattern. Penn State took the helm in the majority of the set, but the Sharks found ways to come back poised, taking Set 3 26-24.

“I thought [Long Beach State] started to control the ball better,” coach Mark Pavlik said. “Their blocking is starting to be a little more aggressive with making choices, it’s a well-coached team.”

Entering Set 4, the Nittany Lions’ backs were against the wall. However, this time the Sharks attacked early, giving Penn State its largest deficit of the game.

It seemed like Penn State lost all its momentum, and it was the veterans who injected energy into the squad in the midst of adversity.

Senior outside hitter John Kerr had another brilliant performance with a team-high 17 kills, and six of them came from the fourth set. His back-to-back consecutive kills led to a surging scoring run for Penn State to tie the game at 20-20.

In a nail-biting moment, a potent strike delivered from a Shark’s hitter coasted past Penn State’s blocker towards the ground. However, graduate student setter Cole Bogner appeared to be in the right place, making an incredible save with one hand and keeping the drive alive.

Besides the inspiring defensive efforts, Bogner also finished the game with 43 assists, leading the Nittany Lions to push the higher seeded Long Beach State to its limit.

After the game, Long Beach State head coach Alan Knipe praised the blue and white’s effort, as the Sharks entered Rec Hall with an undefeated record without dropping a set.

“It felt great to travel here playing in a great environment against an incredibly talented team,” Knipe said. “Pretty, pretty good by both teams of competing so well.”

Despite some great moments and gritty efforts, dropping a top-five contest never feels great. As a team that aims to push for a deep playoff run, things still need to improve as the season progresses, and the players know it.

“Small, small moments, small plays, eventually make the biggest difference,” graduate student outside hitter Brett Wildman said. “We get into matches like that, and it helps you execute those small touches.”

