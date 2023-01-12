Men's Hockey vs Ohio State - Souliere

Penn State goalie Liam Souliere (31) jumps to catch a puck shot by Ohio State on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 2-1. 

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State's Liam Souliere continues to rack up recognition for his excellence this season.

The junior goaltender was named to the Mike Richter Award watch list, an honor given to the best goaltender in the country.

Souliere has been an anchor in the net for the Nittany Lions, posting a 15-4 record along with a .923 save percentage.

With Penn State's eyes pointed toward the postseason, Souliere's continued success may earn him this prestigious award.

