Penn State's Liam Souliere continues to rack up recognition for his excellence this season.

The junior goaltender was named to the Mike Richter Award watch list, an honor given to the best goaltender in the country.

'Watch List' for 2023 Richter Award is Announcedhttps://t.co/baqMeng8bj — Hockey Commissioners Association (@chcommissioners) January 12, 2023

Souliere has been an anchor in the net for the Nittany Lions, posting a 15-4 record along with a .923 save percentage.

With Penn State's eyes pointed toward the postseason, Souliere's continued success may earn him this prestigious award.