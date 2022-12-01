In a short week, No. 6 Penn State finally picked its play back up, sweeping an Alaska Fairbanks team that was starting to find its groove.

These nonconference matchups were a break in the Nittany Lions’ tough conference schedule, which featured three ranked teams, two being No. 1 in the nation at the time of play. Now that the series is over, the Nittany Lions must turn their attention back to the Big Ten, as they take on a home series against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.

Despite these Game 2 letdowns against conference squads, Guy Gadowsky’s unit sits in third place in the Big Ten and has a chance to move up, pending the results of a series between the first- and second-placed teams: No. 4 Minnesota and No. 13 Michigan State.

To beat this Buckeyes team, the Nittany Lions will certainly have to continue to improve on special teams, as the scarlet and gray sit atop the Big Ten in penalty killing, while the blue and white is almost dead last, only ahead of Notre Dame.

Gadowsky said he believes his team improved in these areas in the last series, though.

“What failed us in the past was really good,” Gadowsky said. “Our special teams were excellent.”

The statistics would support this sentiment, as the team killed all three of its penalties in the series.

As another component of their special teams, the Nittany Lions must be careful not to get too aggressive, even during their own power plays, as the scarlet and gray has the ability to make the team pay.

The Buckeyes have registered six short-handed goals this season—the most in the country. This mark is three goals ahead of Wisconsin, who sits second in the Big Ten, and five ahead of any other team in the conference.

Last regular season, the Nittany Lions struggled with Ohio State, as they were unable to win a single game. In the postseason though, the blue and white got the best of its conference rivals, winning the road series 2-1.

Regardless of how Penn State performed against the Buckeyes in that postseason series, Gadowsky’s making sure his team doesn’t take its next opponents lightly.

“If… tomorrow was the NCAAs, they’d be in it,” Gadowsky said. “We have to prepare extremely well to play an extremely good hockey team.”

Going into this season, Penn State returned all of its top scorers and added forwards Ture Linden and Ashton Calder. Meanwhile, the scarlet and gray lost its points leader, forward Georgii Merkulov, to the AHL, as he skates for the Boston Bruins affiliate team, the Providence Bruins.

Steve Rohlik’s squad has been able to replace his production with fifth-year forward Jake Wise, who currently has 17 points in 16 contests.

Outside of the fundamentals of the game, Gadowsky said he feels his team used the much-needed break to get some of its intangibles back, as the players were “running on fumes.”

“We have to gain that spark back. It’s not just about the X’s and O’s,” Gadowsky said. “It’s about the energy, the intensity.”

While this may not seem like as much of a concern in Game 1, it certainly will be something worth addressing in the series finale, as the blue and white has recently burned out in those games.

For some coaches, there’s fear a break will get their team out of stride, potentially setting them back in a crucial time of the year. For Gadowsky and his squad though, that isn’t a concern.

“The break was really evident that we needed it,” Gadowsky said. “Any fear that there isn’t that is much overshadowed by the fact that it was good timing for a mental break.”

On the other side, the break didn’t benefit the Buckeyes. In fact, Ohio State seemed to sputter since, as the team is 2-4 since its early November break after starting the season 7-2-1.

Both teams will look to carve out a groove in the series, as it’s a great time to get on a roll at the midpoint of the season.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s hockey’s Ryan Kirwan responds with vigor after surprise scratch A lot of things went wrong on the ice for Penn State during its 7-3 loss to Michigan State o…