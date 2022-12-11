The story of Penn State wrestling last season was its strong last four wrestlers, which included three national champions and a fourth-place finish at heavyweight. The lineup has become much more balanced early in the 2022-23 season.

Redshirt freshmen Shayne Van Ness, who mans the 149-pound spot, and Alex Facundo, who’s taken over at 165 pounds, have been the main catalysts of this phenomenon. An improved Terrell Barraclough has also added strength to a weight class after a sub-.500 season a year ago.

Van Ness took over for Beau Bartlett at 149 pounds. Bartlett was wrestling up a weight class and is currently ranked No. 9 in the country at 141 pounds. Facundo replaced Creighton Edsell and Brady Berge who’re no longer with the team.

So far, Van Ness and Facundo have combined for an undefeated 12-0 record, going 6-0 each. Barraclough has started 2022 with a 5-2 record after finishing 7-8 last season.

Van Ness and Facundo added to their success against Oregon State on Sunday. Van Ness defeated the Beavers’ Noah Tolentino 6-1 while Facundo beat No. 23 Matthew Olguin 3-2.

“Being that [Van Ness and Facundo] are freshmen, it’s been a huge boost for the program, especially in some of the matches last week against Lehigh,” Cael Sanderson said. “They go in there and compete hard.”

It’s still early in the wrestling season, as the Nittany Lions have yet to wrestle a conference opponent and won’t until the turn of the new year.

For Sanderson, the early-season dual meets aren’t the important thing in the endgame — the national championships are. The season leading up to the NCAA Tournament in March geared toward preparation, especially for the younger guys on the team like Facundo and Van Ness.

“Obviously we want to win these matches, but it’s about getting better, making progress and getting them ready for the national tournament in March,” Sanderson said. “I think they’re on a good path right now.”

Van Ness only wrestled in two matches early in his true freshman season before a premature end due to injury. Since then, Van Ness has spent his time rehabbing from that injury in order to be ready for the 2022-23 season.

Before the season started, Van Ness talked to the media about also using his rehab time to explore himself outside of wrestling, which resulted in him being “more confident in [his] wrestling.”

Part of his motivation also came from his teammate, and No. 1 ranked heavyweight, Greg Kerkvliet, where they came up with their own saying. After Van Ness’ win against Tolentino, Kerkvliet weighed in.

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” Kerkvliet said when asked about Van Ness’ performance this season after returning from injury. “We’re all more than wrestlers, so to see one of my best friends go out there and compete tough and have the success he wants is always nice to see.”

Barraclough has also seen increased success this season.

In 2021, 157 pounds was a liability in Penn State’s lineup. It took nine dual meets before Tony Negron ended the streak against Maryland. Barraclough recorded his first dual meet win in Penn State dual meet No. 15 against Ohio State.

That’s been far from the case this season, and while Barraclough still has a ways to go before he has a legitimate chance to win a national championship, he has held down the fort to start the season.

Barraclough improved to 3-1 in dual meets with an 8-4 decision over Oregon State’s Isaiah Crosby.

“[Confidence] is one of the things that I’ve been working on with coach Cael since the second I got here,” Barraclough said. “[Confidence] is the thing that I know that I need to keep practicing and constantly keep in my mind because it makes a lot of difference.”

