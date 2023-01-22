After No. 6 Penn State suffered a frustrating and narrow loss against Notre Dame on Friday night, Saturday’s Wear White Game loomed as an avenue for the Nittany Lions to regain momentum.

Behind a record-setting Pegula Ice Arena crowd, Penn State did just that, earning a 3-2 victory over the Fighting Irish. However, the blue and white had to work hard for this win after finding itself down 2-1 with two minutes left in the second period.

Up to that point, Notre Dame built an early lead by setting the tone on both sides of the ice.

Defensively, the Fighting Irish stayed true to their hard-nosed style. They drew Penn State into a number of scuffles and collisions that caused four Nittany Lion penalties across the first 40 minutes, including one that led to a power play score for the visiting Irish.

"I think tonight we took a step back in terms of our mental discipline and what it takes to win hockey games. Power plays are massive," Guy Gadowsky said of his players’ trips to the box.

Notre Dame also managed to hang in there with the blue and white’s offensive attack. The visitors sent more five-man rushes to apply pressure in Penn State’s zone than the previous night.

This resulted in the Nittany Lions only out-shooting their opponents by a slim 15-12 margin in the opening period.

With Notre Dame seemingly in the driver’s seat as the game approached its final stretch, Penn State needed to find a way to flip the dynamic of the game. That’s when Connor MacEachern struck.

The senior forward caught the eye of a runaway puck and rocketed a game-tying goal past Notre Dame senior goalie Ryan Bischel, who turned in a very strong performance during the weekend series.

“I think that goal was huge. If we had went in trailing, it would have been a way different situation and a different feel in the locker room,” junior Christian Sarlo said. “[MacEachern’s] line, that’s three special players that always seem to step up when we need them.”

MacEachern’s score got the white-clad home crowd back into the game at the right moment. This electricity was soon channeled during an impressive third period for the Nittany Lions.

The final 20 minutes of action saw Penn State search for the right opportunity to strike once more. Critically, Gadowsky’s players were able to stay disciplined for much of the final section of play.

The Nittany Lions only committed one penalty across this time, and also created ample offensive opportunities by winning 12 faceoff draws in the third.

Yet, even with this polished play, the score remained frozen at 2-2 for a good portion of the third. Another overtime contest was becoming more and more realistic for the Nittany Lions.

But Penn State kept pushing, and eventually one of its offensive attacks broke through. Sarlo scored off a pass from frequent linemate Xander Lamppa to take the lead.

The forward circled around Bischel’s net and snuck the puck past the goaltender's back pocket, causing the home crowd to come unglued.

“I had a feeling [Lamppa] was gonna give it back to me,” Sarlo said of his score. “When I went to stuff it, I tried to make it look like I was going far-side, sneaked it in the five-hole, and it snuck through.”

For the remaining five and a half minutes of action, Penn State played more conservatively and held onto the lead. Notre Dame resorted to emptying its net, but no score came.

Following a three-game winless streak, the combination of a rocking crowd and a motivated group of skaters placed the No. 6 team in the country back in the win column. Gadowsky said the energy, both on the ice and throughout the arena, was very noticeable.

"Everybody was flying and it was great to see. I thought the crowd was absolutely incredible,” Gadowsky said. “I thought it was a really good hockey game."

