It was a barnburner in Happy Valley, but not to Penn State’s liking.

Backed by a pair of three-goal periods, Michigan State defeated the Nittany Lions 7-3 on Saturday to avoid the series sweep.

The Spartans came out firing to start the matchup, chasing blue and white starting goaltender Liam Souliere before the 10-minute mark of the first frame.

Before freshman goaltender Noah Grannan could replace Souliere, Michigan State piled three goals on the junior netminder on just six shots.

After scoring in Friday’s 4-3 loss to Penn State, freshman defenseman Matt Basgall opened the scoring for Michigan State just under three minutes into the game with his fourth goal of the season.

A few possessions later junior forward Jeremy Davidson scored his first of the year, giving the Spartans an early two-goal lead. Just when it seemed Souliere was starting to settle in net, he completed the trifecta — and not in a good way.

Not even halfway through the period, Souliere surrendered the third Michigan State goal of the night to senior forward Jagger Joshua. In response, Guy Gadowsky was quick to send Grannan to replace the struggling netminder.

Just when it seemed the Nittany Lions were out of the game, junior forward Christian Sarlo netted his third of the season to cut their deficit to two goals.

As the tides began to turn, Michigan State gave all the momentum to Penn State after Joshua was called for a five-minute major and given a game misconduct for his hit on sophomore forward Ben Schoen.

After scoring the game-winner the night before, senior forward Tyler Gratton added his fourth of the season just seconds into the power play. Just before the final horn of the first the Nittany Lions tacked on another power-play goal.

With a wide-open net and a reeling Spartans defense, Kevin Wall slashed his seventh of the season with only five seconds remaining in the period.

“I felt really good going into this game, and I felt really good after the first period,” Gadowsky said. “But that was about the only time… I honestly thought that things were gonna roll our way.”

Unlike the first 20 minutes, only one team did the scoring in the second frame.

After a slow start from both units out of the gate, Michigan State put together another three-goal period after slashing for the trifecta in the first frame.

“We didn’t have the same success today as we did later in the game yesterday,” Gadowsky said.

By the midway point of the second, it was all Spartans. First, Karsen Dorwart sniped one past Grannan, and then fifth-year defenseman Cole Krygier slashed the puck past the freshman goalie to make it a 5-3 game.

Before the horn could sound on Period 2, Michigan State added another tally from freshman forward Daniel Russell, regaining a three-goal lead over the Nittany Lions.

“I’m not blaming the goalies at all,” Gadowsky said. “It’s hard to stop what you don’t see.”

To open the third period, neither unit could ignite the offensive firepower to start the game as Penn State relied on a last-ditch effort to cut the Spartans’ lead.

With over three minutes remaining in the frame Gadowsky pulled Grannan for an extra skater only for Michigan State to net an empty-net goal, pushing its lead to four.

After a couple days off, Penn State hits the ice for another two-game series, hosting Alaska Fairbanks 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Pegula Ice Arena.

“I would like to see us forget about this one and move forward with the positive culture we’ve had here,” Gadowsky said.

