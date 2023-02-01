At 7-foot-4, 305 pounds, Purdue center Zach Edey is built like an NBA 2K MyCareer player whose height and weight have been maxed out.

At least that’s how Micah Shrewsberry views him as he works tirelessly to figure out a new game plan for the nation’s greatest matchup nightmare ahead of Wednesday night.

“I could go home and get on my kids’ video games and create some dude that's that big, and then play against him and simulate a game and see how they guard him, and then maybe try and come up with some ideas,” Shrewsberry said Monday.

Whatever ideas Shrewsberry came up with the last time Penn State faced the No. 1 Boilermakers evidently fell through, with Edey dominating the Nittany Lions’ undersized lineup for 30 points and 13 rebounds in a 76-63 victory.

However, Penn State is just days removed from holding 7-foot-1 Michigan center Hunter Dickinson — also one of the nation’s top big men — to just six points and two rebounds.

A similar game plan could provide benefits in shutting down Edey, as well.

“We did something a little different in practice and the way that we prepared for Hunter,” forward Seth Lundy said. “I think that we're gonna do the same thing against Zach, and hopefully it works out.”

The lineup ultimately proved to be the main difference for the Nittany Lions’ in its 22-point victory over Dickinson and the Wolverines.

Rather than starting three guards, as Shrewsberry has typically done this season, he played just two. Caleb Dorsey replaced guard Camren Wynter, and Mikey Henn replaced struggling freshman big man Kebba Njie.

While Dorsey seldom made an impact on the offensive end, Henn scored 10 points. But it was on the defensive end that the two made the greatest impact, double-teaming Dickinson and helping Penn State control the paint for what seemed like the first time this year.

“I thought those two played with a great energy, which is how they ended up starting. They practice that way,” Shrewsberry said of Dorsey and Henn. “Now, we have to continue that. They have to play the same way. No two games are exactly the same.”

The Nittany Lions were dominated by 20 points at Rutgers last week, tallying just 45 points, but nearly doubled their point total in a blowout win over Michigan the very next game.

Shrewsberry wants those two games to serve as an example for why no one should rule his team out — even on the road against the nation’s No. 1 team.

“Whatever happened at Rutgers has nothing to do with what's going to happen at Purdue,” Shrewsberry said. “I think when you start to get into that mentality of, ‘Oh man, here we go again,’ you’re just holding yourself back. I don't want us to hold ourselves back. I want us to play free. I want us to play loose. I want us to have the mentality that the next shot’s going in.”

It’s the same mentality against Edey, as Shrewsberry said he doesn’t have just “one game plan” for Wednesday.

“So if we're doing the wrong thing but at least five of us are doing it, then we're good to go,” Shrewsberry said. “If we're all on the same page and we're doing it, we're gonna do it at a great speed and with enthusiasm and with some toughness.”

