It’s difficult for a basketball team to find consistent success when its game is relatively one-sided, but Micah Shrewsberry’s game plan is making it work for Penn State.

Currently near the top of the country with 86 3-point makes on the year, the Nittany Lions knocked down 11 to hold off Lafayette 70-57 on Friday night, despite being out-rebounded 40-33.

“You got to think about it… how many guys you send to the glass, because if we get it, we’re getting a 3 on the other end,” Shrewsberry said postgame. “We might not make it, but we’re getting one if you’re not back and set.”

Contrary to the game plan Butler used when it came to town early last week, when it opted out of crashing the glass for a head start of defense, Lafayette did not hold back from sending guys to the rim after each shot attempt.

Penn State currently sits last in the Big Ten in rebounds per game, so crashing as much as Leopards did on Friday wasn’t the worst strategy early on, but it eventually led to their demise when they couldn’t find second-chance points or generally keep up in the scoring column.

“We challenged shots and we stayed at half court — long shots, long rebounds. That’s what they were getting,” Shrewsberry said. “They were getting a lot of those because we stayed at half court.

“I think people are trying to adjust because we're scoring in transition, like when we take off we got so many guys that can shoot it. We got guys sprinting to the rim.”

It’s likely Penn State’s plethora of scoring weapons is what separates itself most from last year.

Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy were major factors offensively a year ago, but with efficient newcomers such as Andrew Funk and Cam Wynter now alongside them, the offense has reached new heights.

“I feel like we’re not just shooters,” Lundy said. “We have guys that can score the ball. So if you’re just playing our 3-point… we have guys that can make plays and score the ball one-on-one. So, you have to respect that and if you don’t, that’s when we get 3s.”

Pickett and Lundy both led the scoring column for a second straight game, tallying 18 and 15 points, respectively. However, others like Funk and Wynter each had 20-point outings already, making it difficult for an opponent to hone in on just one scorer defensively.

Even Shrewsberry admitted his team’s hard shot fakes “aren’t working,” but as it continues to shoot from deep, he seemed to believe the points in the paint will eventually follow.

“I want those guys to be who they are, whether it's scoring in the paint or not scoring in the paint,” Shrewsberry said. “I think the more people who guard our 3s, the more we can score in the paint off drives.”

Especially considering the rise of former 4-star freshman Kebba Njie, a 6-foot-10 forward and the tallest player on the team, the blue and white’s paint presence could improve as Njie becomes more acquainted with the speed of a college game.

Friday marked Njie’s second straight start after replacing the 6-foot-7 junior Caleb Dorsey in the starting lineup against Colorado State on Sunday.

“He's not a glamorous kind of guy, he's a worker. He's just a worker,” Shrewsberry said. “Like, I sometimes don't know what planet he’s on, like he might be starting on Earth but he's hanging out on Mars somewhere. But he's an awesome kid and he works really hard.”

As for who he’ll start at the five moving forward, Shrewsberry said he’ll choose whoever “helps us win the next game.”

“The matchups have kind of dictated how we've started and how we've played,” Shrewsberry said. “We can continue to be flexible. I'm not married to anything, you guys know that, except my wife. I'm not married to one way of starting or one way of playing.”

With Big Ten play set to begin in just over a week, the Nittany Lions are likely to need more help on the glass from Njie, Dorsey and freshman Demetrius Lilley — another 6-foot-10 big who made his collegiate debut against Lafayette — if they hope to end a 12-year NCAA Tournament drought.

“We got to keep you off the glass, we got to fight every day,” Pickett said. “We know we're gonna go up against Trayce [Jackson-Davis] and Hunter [Dickinson]... Zach [Edey], so we just got to keep those guys off the glass. It’s gonna be a team thing.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE