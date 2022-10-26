It’s not normal that a college team doesn’t have a freshman class, except when it just hired a new coach before the start of the season who doesn’t have time to recruit — which is exactly what happened to Micah Shrewsberry last year.

This year is different. Shrewsberry was able to go out, recruit, and finally have a freshman class that he can develop. Penn State finally has fresh new players that mirror Shrewsberry’s teaching.

Shrewsberry hasn’t ever had a freshman class because he was never a collegiate head coach before last season, so this is his first go-around with the youngsters.

His method to develop the new class is with patience but also high enough standards to move them along, according to assistant coach Aki Collins.

“He’s told them ‘hey, we are not going to wait for you, we’re not going to adjust to you guys, you guys are going to have to adjust to what we do here at Penn State,’” Collins said. “I think it’s been a credit to those young kids that they’ve picked that up.”

Penn State’s class of 2022 has five newcomers including center Kebba Njie, who was the Nittany Lions’ highest-ranked recruit since Tony Carr in 2016.

Njie was a bit nervous coming into the first practice because he didn’t know what to expect from Shrewsberry.

“There was so much going through my head at the time,” Njie said. “All I could bring was effort and energy. I did that and it was a great practice.”

Looking from the outside in, Collins could feel some of the nerves from the freshmen on the first day of practice.

“First day of workouts, we worked out and the coaches kind of looked at each other ‘we’ve got a really good group,’” Collins said. “You think they’re good, you expect them to be good because you recruited them and spent time with them. To actually see them on the court, you can tell their IQ.”

The nerves were just temporary and for sixth-year guard Jalen Pickett, he didn’t think they showed any nerves at all.

If there were nerves, the now second-year head coach attempted to ease them by not putting too much pressure on the freshmen to start with.

Penn State has enough veteran guards to fill in the starting roles, especially with no one taking Shrewsberry’s proclaimed “best player” on the team. Pickett and the forwards will fill in with veterans too.

Collins did say that there might be a little more pressure on the two 6-foot-10 freshmen Njie and Demetrius Lilley because Penn State will use their size.

On the first day, the freshmen said Shrewsberry was exactly what he said he’d be when they were recruited last summer.

The first thing Shrewsberry integrated was his culture of getting wins with a “gritty, not pretty” mentality.

“He’s been banging it in our heads since day one,” Njie said. “Not just me, all the other freshmen as well. He’s trying to toughen us up and try and get us ready for what we have to get ready for — our competition. He’s getting us ready for that.”

Developing a “gritty, not pretty” mindset took some time last year, and it didn’t really develop until the middle of the season when the Nittany Lions put together some close wins over teams like Iowa and Michigan State.

What Shrewsberry has noticed while teaching his freshmen is that some of them don’t know what it’s like sitting on the bench and most of them will this season.

“That’ll be challenging for them,” Shrewsberry said. “How do you respond when your opportunities are smaller than maybe you want them to be?”

To help Shrewsberry integrate his ideologies, the upperclassmen have taken it upon themselves to lead the youngsters.

The team does a weekly activity each week like going out for a group dinner to get to know the freshmen.

“They just kind of said ‘hey this is our team, we're going to take charge of it and make sure that all these guys feel like they're part of things,’” Collins said.

Penn State’s first intersquad scrimmage was the freshmen and Pickett versus the rest with the team of first-years and Pickett coming out on top.

The upperclassmen were walking with their heads down off the court, so Collins went over and reminded them that they have to teach the freshmen by example.

“I said ‘hey you know what? It’s your responsibility to get these younger guys up to speed. You guys got to spend time with them,’” Collins said.

With the upperclassmen helping out, Shrewsberry has slowly been developing his first freshmen class.

It’s still preseason, but the regular season is just around the corner. Shrewsberry doesn’t think his freshmen are ready just yet. They still have their issues to work through.

“When you get a chance to see them, I want you to see them at their best, but they are going to have bad days,” Shrewsberry said. “We all do. They’re going to be really good players… it will be a process throughout this whole year.”

