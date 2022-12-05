It’s no coincidence that some of the toughest environments in college basketball are home to some of the most competitive programs.

When the Bryce Jordan Center became Penn State’s home court in 1996, it became more difficult to fill its 15,000 seats for games than it was to meet the 6,846-person capacity of its former arena, Rec Hall.

At 6-2, the Nittany Lions have played competitively to open the year, but Micah Shrewsberry is stressing the importance of packed bleachers ahead of his team’s Big Ten opener against Michigan State on Wednesday.

“I am pleading — by tomorrow, I'll be begging — that we need some help,” Shrewsberry said. “Everybody that’s able and able bodied, come to this game. We need your help, that's all I'm asking. For us to do what we want to do, for us to get where we want to get, it can't just be us, it can't just be the families, it can't just be the few that always show up.”

Shrewsberry said he spoke with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo at Big Ten Basketball Media Day in October about the importance of attendance.

“He was like ‘man, if you can get an environment there, environments help you win two to three games each year,’” Shrewsberry said. “So he was like ‘that’s what we have, the environment helps us win games when we’re not at our best.’

“I've obviously been at Purdue, I understand that. Rutgers just rolls everybody at home, the environment helps them every single time.”

Penn State made changes to the Bryce Jordan Center this offseason by moving the student section behind the team benches.

Players like fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett, who played in games last season when the students sat on the opposite side of the floor, has noticed a difference.

“It feels like they're more part of the game this year, honestly, just because they're right behind us and we hear them more often,” Pickett said. “On the other hand, hearing them heckle the opposing coach sometimes is always funny… I like the change.”

While moving the student section has likely intensified the experience for opposing midmajor teams, the need for a packed Bryce Jordan Center will increase when it begins Big Ten play, facing teams that are more used to packed arenas.

“We're trying to get as many people in seats as possible,” Pickett said. “That comes with winning of course, so that's why we think these first two games are gonna be really big for us, so that when Big Ten play comes around in January, we can really have this place packed.”

Shrewsberry seems to agree with Pickett and even questions why more people don’t attend the games.

“If I had a group of a--holes on my team, then don’t come watch them. I wouldn’t enjoy watching them either,” Shrewsberry said. “But that’s not what we have.”

“We have good kids, we have kids that are working hard in the classroom, we have kids who are doing things in the community for people. We play a style of basketball that’s fun to watch.”

