Season series secured.

No. 12 Penn State concluded its two-game conference series with Mercyhurst on Monday, earning a 3-2 victory in overtime fashion thanks to two goals from its freshman phenom.

For a majority of the month both teams have faced solely conference opponents making it a tough stretch to end the regular season.

After the first period there was still no score which is a credit to Mercyhurst’s goalie, Jada Brenon, who stopped all 14 of Penn State’s looks on frame. On the other end, the Nittany Lions held the Lakers to only two shots on goal and blocked six of their other chances.

Defensively the blue and white was rock solid, with its formidable pressure keeping the puck in its offensive zone for most of the period. Penn State found itself in the penalty kill twice in the first period but hardly allowed Mercyhurst a look on goal.

The second period saw a lot more action from the Lakers’ offense but still remained scoreless, despite outshooting the blue and white 12-7.

Penn State goalie Josie Bothun gathered all 12 saves, staving off the Lakers’ increased presence on offense.

However, the offensive discrepancy didn’t last long as the Nittany Lions roared back with intensity, causing Brenon to stop an onslaught of shots. The blue and white continued to control the tempo, making it difficult for the green and blue to get out of its defensive zone.

Six minutes into the third period, Penn State struck on a short-handed goal off the stick of captain Kiara Zanon. The junior brought the puck out of the blue and white’s defensive zone and beat out two Laker defenders with her speed.

But two minutes later, Mercyhurst worked quickly during another power play to tie it up after Liliane Perreault delivered a shot that found its way behind Bothun.

With four-on-four action ensuing, as each team had a player in the penalty box, Mercyhurst took the lead with just under five minutes left in the third period.

Sara Boucher skated past two Penn State defenders, including a falling Karley Garcia, and earned a one-on-one opportunity with Bothun, who deflected the shot. Luckily for the Lakers, Megan McKay found the rebound and netted the shot.

For the much of the final few minutes, Bothun exited the game so Penn State could try to edge Mercyhurst with a six-on-five advantage.

That strategic choice proved to be wise as freshman Tessa Janecke scored with 21 seconds left on the clock in regulation.

In overtime, the game ended quickly as Janecke scored off a back-handed shot, lifting the Nittany Lions to victory.

The freshman scored four times in this series as she continues to prove why she should win HCA Rookie of the Year.

After the loss the blue and white climbed to 18-8-2 on the season, continuing to pace the CHA in points this season with 17.

The Nittany Lions will return to Pegula Ice Arena for the last time in the regular season on Jan. 27-28 against Lindenwood.

