The Nittany Lions are one step closer to a national title.

With a win over No. 9 Ohio State on Tuesday night, Penn State advanced to the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship tournament.

The two Big Ten rivals fought in Fairfax, Virginia, with both looking to keep their championship aspirations alive.

By the end of the night, it was Penn State that kept dancing in the tournament.

Before Tuesday, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes had met twice in the regular season, splitting the two matches. The road team won both of those matches.

In January, Penn State won in four sets. It out-hit Ohio State .347 to .213, and graduate student Cole Bogner set up the blue and white nicely with his 42 assists in that match.

More recently in March, Ohio State fought for a five-set victory at Rec Hall, despite the Nittany Lions having more total kills, aces, blocks and assists.

On Tuesday, both squads got out to a clean start offensively. Six of the first nine points were scored on a kill.

After some early back-and-forth action, Penn State got out to an 11-8 advantage in Set 1 thanks to the match’s first ace from graduate student Brett Wildman.

The Buckeyes fought back to tie it at 14, but Wildman and Nittany Lions opposite hitter, Cal Fisher, came through — keeping Penn State on top at 18-16.

The pair each recorded a kill, which forced an Ohio State timeout.

From there, Penn State held on to its small advantage. The blue and white eventually reached set point on a Buckeyes serving error.

Fisher gave the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead in the match with a high-speed ace off the forearms of Ohio State junior libero Thomas Poole.

Both teams were serving with serious velocity in Set 1. That upped the intensity, but also caused 15 combined service errors.

In the second set, Ohio State outside hitter Jacob Pasteur came out with the hot hand.

The junior went for three early kills, helping give the red and white a 7-4 lead. All three kills were assisted by redshirt junior Michael Wright.

Penn State punched back, digging out of a four point deficit and coming back to tie the set at 12.

The two teams exchanged points over a long stretch of Set 2, and the game reached an 18-18 tie. Penn State middle blocker Owen Rose notched his first kill of the match to give the blue and white the lead, and force another Buckeyes timeout.

Pasteur wasn’t done dominating the set, though. He strung together consecutive kills to retake the lead and cause the Nittany Lions to take a timeout of their own.

Fisher helped spark a Nittany Lions comeback with their backs against the wall, but Ohio State got on the board with a 26-24 win in Set 2. Pasteur’s ninth kill of the match won the set.

In Set 3, Penn State dominated both the serving and net game to take a 10-6 lead.

Two aces and four blocks for the blue and white in the first portion of the set limited the impact of Ohio State’s dominant attacking duo: Pasteur and freshman Shane Wetzel.

The pair had a combined 26 kills midway through Set 3.

In a pivotal third set, Penn State found a smooth rhythm that became unstoppable.

The blue and white got out to a six point lead that ballooned to an 11 point lead at 23-12; five kills from Fisher in the set helped lead an assertive attack.

The Nittany Lions closed out Set 3 on a remarkable 10-4 run.

With the threat of their season ending, the Buckeyes controlled the match a lot more in Set 4. Wright continued to set up his teammates with gentle touch on his passes, and Ohio State got out to a 7-4 lead.

With a 13-10 lead, Ohio State started to slip. The Nittany Lions went on a 4-0 run that included two aces from junior Michal Kowal.

Kill No. 17 of the match for Fisher, who has stepped up in big matches all season, gave his team a 17-15 advantage in Set 4.

The two sides tied once again at 19 apiece, setting up an exciting finish to the set.

Penn State junior Toby Ezeonu, who was returning from an injury in this match, recorded his team’s ninth ace of the match to put the blue and white within five points of advancing.

The Buckeyes continued to fight back. They reached set point, 24-23, on a kill from middle blocker Justin Howard.

An untimely serving error tied it back up at 24, and extra volleyball would be played for the second time in the match.

Fisher, yet again, came through in the clutch. He put Penn State up by one with an ace, and the Nittany Lions won the match on an Ohio State attacking error.

The Buckeyes’ season came to a close on Tuesday, and they finished with a 23-10 overall record.

With the win, the Nittany Lions will move on to face No. 1 Hawai’i in the semifinal round.

Penn State joins No. 4 Long Beach State, No. 2 UCLA and the Rainbow Warriors as the four remaining teams in the quest for a national title.

The Beach and the Bruins will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, while Penn State and Hawai’i will play after that match at 7:30 p.m.

The two winners of Thursday’s action will advance to Saturday’s championship match.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

7 Penn State men’s volleyball players recognized as All-Americans Penn State has seen plenty of collective success this season, and now some individual recogn…