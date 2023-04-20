For some teams, going into a playoff run may mean more stress, extra preparation and intense pressure against new stakes of possible elimination.

Forget all of that for the Nittany Lions. The team is loose, confident and ready for the last stretch of the season.

The nation’s third-ranked team in the most recent AVCA poll is approaching its upcoming playoff run with a playing card that many teams lack: experience.

The EIVA Tournament began on Wednesday, with the championship on Saturday evening at Rec Hall. Because it earned the first seed in the conference, Penn State automatically got a bye to Thursday’s semifinal and earned hosting rights for the tournament.

Penn State’s group is loaded with veterans. Fourteen of the 22 players on the roster are at least a third-year player.

Graduate student setter Cole Bogner, who was recently voted this season’s EIVA Player of the Year, said the team’s experience is perhaps its biggest strength.

“The team is comprised of more older guys, guys that have been here, done that, along with the younger guys kind of buying into that mentality that we feel as a team,” Bogner told The Daily Collegian.

Last season, the Nittany Lions also hosted the tournament but fell to Princeton in five sets in the semifinal.

It was a disappointing end to an otherwise great year. Penn State was on a 19-match win streak going into the tournament and had lost just three matches in the regular season.

The tough ending to last season may have lit a fire under the team’s upperclassmen to come back for revenge.

Graduate student middle blocker Sam Marsh said the team’s best qualities aren’t just in its play, but its mentality.

“The chemistry and the experience, the drive — given last year’s result, we’re all really driven to do what we can do,” Marsh told the Collegian.

At practice, the players are loose, always laughing together while working through drills.

The Nittany Lions know they have the talent, experience and trust in one another to not just win the EIVA title but to take it a step further and win an NCAA title in the coming weeks.

“I think we’re gonna be a lot more relaxed and confident, especially knowing that we can beat every team that we’re gonna see,” Marsh said. “That, on top of the experience of going to the national championship a couple of years ago.”

While the team didn’t qualify for the NCAA National Championship last year due to the heartbreaking EIVA Tournament loss, the blue and white competed in the 2021 NCAA National Championship; Penn State was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Lewis.

With plenty of playoff experience under their belt, the Nittany Lions know what’s coming. The first step on the road to a national title is to win the EIVA title.

After last Friday’s win over No. 14 Charleston, sophomore libero Ryan Merk expressed the team’s confidence in securing the EIVA title.

“I feel like all of our guys are really excited to bring back this EIVA championship to where it belongs,” Merk said. “We work well together. And we have fun — that’s key.”

The Nittany Lions’ 24-3 record earned them the opportunity to play some playoff matches in front of a blue-and-white crowd at Rec Hall.

Marsh said getting to play the tournament in Happy Valley is important for the team.

“It’s good to be at home, no traveling. It’s also really good to be around with the fans,” Marsh said.

Fifth-year opposite hitter Cal Fisher also expressed his appreciation for the tournament being played at home.

“Our fans and our family get to come and watch in our own environment. It means a lot,” Fisher told the Collegian.

Coach Mark Pavlik said before the tournament, he believes Penn State always creates a top-notch environment for the playoffs.

“Very selfishly, I think we are the best host in the EIVA,” Pavlik said. “I think we really provide a quality experience for anybody that’s involved.”

As one of the nation’s best teams, Penn State has excelled in more than one area on the court this season.

But Fisher, Marsh and Bogner all pointed to a strong serve and pass game as the team’s calling card ahead of the postseason.

“I think our serving and passing is something that’s one of our strongest attributes,” Marsh said. “We’re a very good blocking team as well, so we can really keep up with anybody in the nation.”

This season, Penn State was third on the national leaderboard with 1.97 aces per set.

Pavlik’s squad also ranked in the top 10 nationally with a .335 hitting percentage, a .177 opponent hitting percentage and 2.378 blocks per set.

The depth, talent and experience of this group has made it one of the country’s best during the regular season. Now, it will look to execute on a bigger stage.

“We know what to do in certain situations and how to not overreact,” Bogner said of competing in a playoff environment.

In EIVA play this season, Penn State went a perfect 10-0, losing just one total set in those matches.

The Nittany Lions also ended the regular season on a six-match win streak.

“I think we’ve been getting better and better,” Pavlik said.

The upperclassmen have been at the heart of a dominant team that’s ready to pursue a bigger goal.

The veteran group will look to make one last push toward volleyball glory for the school’s first time since 2008.

“They’ve all seen this movie before. It’s something that they’ve been through, and there’s a comfort level of expectations,” Pavlik said. “They know what they know. I think that can’t be underestimated.”

