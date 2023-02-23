On Monday, junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu earned more national recognition. The North Brunswick, New Jersey, native took home the EIVA Defensive Player of the Week honor, his second in his Penn State career.

With a physical gift at 6-foot-7 and a dynamic mobility at the net, Ezeonu has become one of the most suffocating defenders in the country, locking down opposing hitters with his length and quickness.

However, three years earlier, when Ezeonu entered the university as an inexperienced freshman, his coach quickly noticed something special besides his physicality.

“His teammates really love him,” coach Mark Pavlik said. “Every time Toby did something, whether he blocked a ball, hit a ball or served an ace, the rest of his team would just run up to him and envelop him.”

As an 18-year-old rookie, Ezeonu was thrown into a mix of 22-year-old veterans to learn, grow and get stronger. He didn’t see the court often and appeared in 10 matches with only three starts.

Despite staying on the bench for most of the season, Ezeonu quietly learned through games and practices. He didn’t lean on his impressive physical talent; instead, he accepted the coach's challenge, utilizing every opportunity to climb on the depth chart.

“He is such a humble-minded individual,” Pavlik said. “He came to me like, ‘Tell me what I need to do,’ and when you remind him, he goes back to, ‘OK, I will do that.’”

The amount of hard work was certainly rewarded, as Ezeonu broke out in his sophomore season with a team-high 77 blocks, an All-EIVA first-team award and the top hitting percentage in the nation at .528.

While putting himself under the nation’s spotlight, Ezeonu also experienced a great journey with his teammates and coaches, as the Nittany Lions finished the season with a 23-4 overall record, including a dominant 19-game winning streak.

“With everybody, it's, ‘Hey, let's make sure you stay healthy through the year,’” Pavlik said. “‘Let's make sure you're getting the best experience you can get out of Penn State men's volleyball, academically, athletically and socially.’”

The brilliant performance from last year carried extra momentum for the team when looking at this ongoing season. Penn State is currently riding a five-game winning streak with an 11-1 record.

And Ezeonu, in his junior season, continued to do what makes him special, a hard work ethic with a poised manner, utilizing his unique athleticism to stifle his opponent at the net every match.

Through 12 games, he has racked up 83 kills with a .473 hitting percentage, adding 37 total blocks. Nothing elegant, but full of power, grittiness and domination.

Ezeonu is no longer the 18-year-old kid anymore, nor the rookie who still tries to find his role entering the campus.

He’s a star in one of the nation’s powerhouses, a veteran who will look to lead the Penn State program to keep establishing a winning culture and competing in the highest stages for this year and the future.

“We'll expect Toby to kind of be the leader,” Pavlik said, “one of the leaders of the group, and Toby is going to figure out a way to lead in his own style.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE