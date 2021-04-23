After sweeping Saint Francis, Penn State is headed to the EIVA Tournament final with revenge in mind.

The Nittany Lions were off the previous two weeks, meaning the Red Flash were much more acclimated to game play than the blue and white was. Despite this disparity in playing time, Penn State picked up where it left off in the regular season, beating Saint Francis in straight sets by playing together as a well-oiled unit.

“We kept the same schedule all of last week to maintain our rhythm,” junior outside hitter Brett Wildman said. “A real game also helps us get back into the rhythm of things.”

Every facet of the match swayed in favor of the Nittany Lions as they fared better than the Red Flash in hitting percentage, aces, kills, blocks, assists and digs.

“I thought that 85% of the match, we played how we were playing in the second half of the season,” coach Mark Pavlik said following the victory. “We made pretty good decisions offensively and we were playing pretty tough defense.”

Perhaps the biggest advantage Penn State possessed came on the offensive end. The blue and white’s hitters were much more consistent than Saint Francis’, hitting .390 and .224, respectively.

The Nittany Lions came out of the gate red hot on the offensive end, recording a .500 hitting percentage in the first set, which is well above their season average of a .330 clip. It evened out over the course of the match.

The hitting lanes were open all night as two Nittany Lions recorded double-digit kills. Freshman Michal Kowal led the squad with 12 kills, with Wildman just behind with 10.

“It’s really easy [to find open lanes] when our setter is doing a great job and when our middles are doing a great job,” Wildman said. “When Cole [Bogner] has every single option, their block needs to respect our middle of the court attack.”

Cole Bogner, the EIVA Player of the Year, led the blue and white with 23 assists. Bogner also recorded two blocks on the night, which was tied with junior middle blocker Sam Marsh and Wildman for best on the team.

Penn State, who now holds a 20-3 overall record with a 16-2 mark in conference play, will turn its attention to George Mason in the EIVA Tournament final

In the last meeting between the Patriots and the Nittany Lions, George Mason handed the blue and white its third and final loss of the regular season, winning in five sets.

“We didn’t play our game that night and we know that,” Wildman said. “I think that’s behind us.”

Though the loss may be behind Wildman, there’s no debating what’s on the line for both squads: an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

If George Mason wins, it will earn its fifth EIVA championship. Meanwhile for Penn State, it would be its 34th EIVA championship and 23rd under Pavlik.

Already with plenty of accolades to point to as indications of success, Wildman and company have a chance to tack on another by the end of Saturday night.

“We are always held to a higher standard,” Wildman said. “That’s what makes us great.”

