Coach Mark Pavlik has been asking his teams over the past “six or seven years” the same question: “What do you want your team to be known for?”

It’s had a major impact on the team, which is heavily influenced by the upperclassmen who are turning the culture of the program around.

“The team is bigger than any one individual, and the team is bigger than just the group that’s with them this year,” Pavlik said. “We’re carrying on a legacy that’s been built over time.”

As a team captain this season, graduate student Brett Wildman has been able to continue the legacy set by those who were mentors to him at one point.

“I’ll push a little bit of that credit off to the people that were even above me just because I think that they did the heavy lifting, like the class with Jason Donorovich, Frank Melvin and even Will Bantle,” Wildman told The Daily Collegian, looking back on his previous years.

“Those guys ahead of us did a lot of the heavy lifting to kind of make the major flips. And then once it was established, we just did a really good job of setting the status quo bringing people in,” Wildman said, “not only telling them that this is what we do but also showing them that this is what we do.”

The outside hitter hailing from Virginia explained that, off the court, the team spends most of its time together.

“All the guys live together in separate houses, so it can be something as simple as hanging out on the couch watching other sports games, or at one point in the year, we all do a hike up Mount Nittany together as a full team, and that’s normally really early in the year,” Wildman said. “We bring the freshmen, get to hike with them and get to know them kind of. Probably anything you can think of, we do together outside of volleyball as well.”

Since volleyball is a sport heavily based on communication and teamwork, it would be difficult to be as successful as this team has been over the past season without developing a relationship outside of the gym.

One freshman on the team said he doesn’t feel like a newcomer at all anymore thanks to how welcoming everyone has been toward him.

Outside hitter Blainey Jones recalled the beginning of the year when he felt intimidated by the skills the other players possessed.

“The thing that was the most challenging for me was that everybody was so amazing at what they did… sometimes it was easy to be like, ‘Dang, how will I fit in here?’” Jones told the Collegian. “All of my teammates have had this big talk where you’re not here to be the next Brett Wildman or the next [Cal Fisher] or Cole Bogner, like, you’re here to be you.

“You have to realize that you’re recruited. You’re not recruited to be them; you’re recruited because they see something in you that will help out the team.”

Jones additionally credited the “We Are” mentality to bringing the team close together.

“The culture that’s already here has helped a lot… everybody on the team is a really good person, so it’s really easy to fall under that ‘We Are’ family mentality,” Jones said. “Especially in games when we’re all fighting together for one cause, you just want your boys to do as well as possible. I might not be on the court, but I’m on the sideline, and I’m just as invested in the game as they are.”

Pavlik developed his understanding of the importance of this mindset over the years he’s been coaching.

“The longer I’ve been in this, the more I’ve come to understand that culture is the single most important thing that a team sport can have or any group of people can have,” Pavlik said. “Thirty years from now, when you’re sitting in your corner office and you got a picture of that group behind you and a client comes in and he says, ‘Tell me about that group of people,’ what do you want to say? Our guys have the opportunity to write that story right now.”

After a unique freshman year due to the coronavirus, outside hitter Will Kuhns found that his class was able to bond more due to the increased amount of time they were all able to spend together.

“We were pretty much confined to the dorms. We probably spent way more time together than a typical freshman class would’ve, so that really helped our class bond,” Kuhns told the Collegian.

He said the team’s members have almost stayed the same since he joined, so the older players have always been seen as consistent in terms of knowing what to expect from them.

“The upperclassmen have really made a point to say that it doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or if you’re a fifth-year, everybody’s insight is important, and everyone brings value to the team no matter what the circumstance is,” Kuhns said.

Wildman finds value in being on a team that has the culture and values that this one does because of how the players are able to lift each other up.

“You need it for when the times are going bad. We have a long season, so anyone can say they have good culture when things are going super well, 7-0 win streak, but when you lose a couple games in a row, or even if you just lose a tough set, it’s important to flip it around and be able to stick together when times are tough,” Wildman said.

In the end, the Nittany Lions have been through wins and losses together, good times and bad. With the culture they’ve instilled on the team, their brotherhood is something they’ll remember and be known for.

“We are definitely more than just an ‘on-the-court’ team,” Jones said. “Friends is just not good enough, like I’ve literally bled on the court with these guys. They are my brothers at this point.”

