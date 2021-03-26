Penn State picked up its ninth consecutive win this season, this time coming against Sacred Heart in straight sets.

This feat could be attributed to the blue and white’s stellar performance of three players in particular.

Junior outside hitter Brett Wildman and sophomore outside hitter Jack Shampine racked up double-digit kills in Friday’s match while junior setter Cole Bogner consistently set them up for success.

Coach Mark Pavlik has recruited a strong roster of impressive offensive and defensive players, but Friday’s affair demonstrated the Nittany Lions’ chemistry within its star-studded trio.

“He puts balls in their hitting window so that they have the best opportunity to score,” Pavlik said. “I think one of the best intangibles that a setter can have is to grow the confidence of those around him.”

Bogner is at the center of this trio, setting them up for success with a total of 38 assists that solidify his overwhelming presence on the court.

Wildman and Shampine combined for a total of 28 kills in Friday’s match, something that would not have been possible without Bogner’s quick decision-making and confidence in his team.

Bogner received a weekly EIVA offensive award and is currently ranked No. 1 in assists in the EIVA

“The true measure of a setter is, when you boil it all away, someone who gives everybody on their team the confidence to be their best when it is needed,” Pavlik said.

Bogner’s presence on the team has been an integral part of their dominance in the EIVA, and in tonight’s match against the Pioneers, he gave Penn State several opportunities to seize success.

Throughout the match the blue and white remained on top, but in a surprising turn of events in the second set, Sacred Heart turned the tables and maintained a gap lead for a majority of the match.

Wildman was able to turn the match around with his aggressive swings and the help of Bogner’s quick-thinking.

“Cole and I just knew where each other were and what place we needed to be,” Wildman said. “No matter where he is on the court, or where I myself am on the court, you just know that the ball is going to be delivered at the perfect timing in the perfect place.”

For Shampine, Bogner has been a great help at inspiring his younger players to stay motivated and become more and more aggressive as they gain more experience.

Shampine took home 11 kills with a .333 hitting percentage, an impressive performance in his first time starting at Rec Hall.

“The new guy, Jack [Shampine] gets thrown in and [Bogner] goes right back in to push the ball where it needs to be and that new guy gets another chance to do what he does in practice,” Pavlik said.

The setter is the backbone of a team’s offense, and Penn State could not have asked for a stronger backbone than Bogner.

“When he needs to put up a good set, it’s there,” Pavlik said. “He’s still developing, we are nowhere close to seeing the setter that Cole Bogner is going to be and it’s going to be fun to watch him over the next couple of years.”

This is only the beginning for the Nittany Lions, with no seniors on the team this season the blue and white has no one to lose and is on track to be an even stronger opponent in next year’s conference.

As juniors, Wildman and Bogner have had three years to solidify their bonds on and off the court, and with one more under their belt, things are trending upward for the blue and white.

“This might be the joyous team that I’ve ever had in my career, from top to bottom,” Pavlik said. “It doesn’t matter who is on the court, everyone is reacting in the appropriate way.”

