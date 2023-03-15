Mark Pavlik is a volleyball lifer; he’s been the Penn State men’s volleyball coach for nearly three decades.

Through a national title, 22 NCAA Tournament appearances and 23 EIVA titles, Pavlik has coached generations of volleyball players.

Yet, the longer he’s been around volleyball, the more he’s noticed how the sport has grown in front of his own two eyes.

As a player in 1979, Pavlik was a setter under legendary Penn State coach Tom Tait, who helped elevate both Penn State women’s and men’s volleyball from club to varsity status.

Comparing today’s game to then, Pavlik said he remembers two middle blockers in the league being taller than everyone else that year — one from Rutgers Newark and one from Ball State.

“They were the only 6’ 10” guys,” Pavlik said. “In 1986, Chris Chase came here. He was 6’ 10” to 6’ 11” — dwarfing the 6’ 3” guys in that age.”

Things have changed a lot across collegiate volleyball since then.

Just in the EIVA conference alone this season, there are four players listed as 6-foot-9 or taller.

No. 2 UCLA, which took down the Nittany Lions on Thursday in Honolulu, has three players listed as 6-foot-9 or taller, all three of whom are freshmen.

“Now, you look at every team — 6' 9” , 6’ 10” — it’s not the exception anymore,” Pavlik said.

However, this trend of athletes growing extends far beyond men’s volleyball.

USC coach Jeff Nygaard noted that it isn’t just the men’s game that has seen major growth over time.

“You can look at the women’s side of the game, and if you walk into a national team development program, you’re going to have an entire gym full of 6’ 2’’ to 6’ 5’’ women,” Nygaard said.

The sports term “unicorn” has become prominent in recent years, most notably in basketball, to describe a player who isn’t just tall, but also skilled, making them unique.

In volleyball, unicorns are becoming less exclusive. Having tall players no longer separates a losing team from a winning one.

“The unicorn players, they’re the ones with the length and the speed to try to get somewhere before somebody else can get there,” Pavlik said. “They’re the guys with length, with jump and have great movement skills — explosive, quick.”

Interestingly, junior Toby Ezeonu, sophomores Cole Ignaszak, Owen Rose and freshman Matthew Luoma are all tied for the tallest player on the team at 6-foot-7.

“This might be the smallest team that I’ve been around in my career, but we’re so athletic and quick,” Pavlik said.

Princeton coach Sam Shweisky joked about genetics playing a huge part in a volleyball player’s success.

“Toby [Ezeonu] works hard, but he also picked his parents right, as [Pavlik] would say,” Shweisky said.

Height may not be controllable, but strength, conditioning and size can be; the development of strength and conditioning programs across all sports has made a significant impact on volleyball.

“There’s more big players, more physical players,” Nygaard said.

A stronger volleyball athlete can jump higher, hit the ball harder and prevent injuries when doing so.

Pavlik stressed the importance of how proper strength and conditioning can keep a player healthy throughout the long season.

“If three of our guys are injured in April, that does us absolutely no good,” Pavlik said.

Shweisky said he’s found that players who commit to getting stronger on their own time, whether during the offseason or in season, are the ones who improve most.

The overall growth — both in height and strength — of volleyball athletes over the years is undeniable. Both Pavlik and Nygaard suspect that it’s the product of how youth sports have continued to grow.

“I think that what we’re seeing is a direct result of the proliferation of youth sports,” Pavlik said.

Its athletes have drastically grown over the years, and they’ve changed how the sport is played along the way.

“It really has changed it from a physicality point of view, and again, everybody has it,” Pavlik said. “They’re a huge team, they’ve got some big guys, you got some big guys. It’s like the Oprah show.”

