Penn State closed out its weekend with a solid offensive showing against George Mason on Saturday night, taking the 3-0 match victory.

The blue and white offense returned to its form from the first four contests of the season, after a rocky West Coast road trip left Penn State’s offense struggling at some moments.

The Nittany Lions recorded 46 total kills on a .379 hitting percentage, while putting up 43 total assists on the night.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman put up a team-high 17 kills, while senior setter Cole Bogner played the role as the main playmaker, racking up 38 assists.

Senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher also contributed 15 kills for the Nittany Lion offense.

Outside of the main numbers, Penn State saw multiple scoring runs throughout each set, with its largest being a 6-0 scoring run in the first set to help it breakthrough for the set victory.

These major scoring runs by Penn State served as key components to the win, as the sets started out neck-and-neck for the most part.

“They’re definitely super important,” redshirt senior libero Will Bantle said about the scoring runs. “Our thing is, if the servers are giving us points, we want to score points for them and keep them back there. So if they get an ace, we always try to get a dig.”

Sophomore outside hitter Michael Valenzi noted how the offense always challenges itself to earn “real points.”

“We always challenge ourselves to get real points so that when we go on those runs, we know we’re accomplishing those challenges that we give to ourselves,'' Valenzi said.

Valenzi served as one of the main stars of the offense Saturday night, recording a new season-high in service aces with five.

When the offense is able to play at its best, the Nittany Lions’ confidence is undeniable.

The blue and white’s offensive rhythm was centered around its passing on Saturday and smart decision making at times where it needed to think fast.

“We just get in a rhythm, especially if the passing is there too. That’s where you see these higher settings,” Bantle said.

Bantle also gave credit to Bogner for helping the Nittany Lions in tough situations they got in.

“Cole runs a good offense and gets us out of sticky situations when you need it and we got to take his smart swings and some tough situations, which kind of helps us out there,” Bantle said.

The strong offensive play paved the way for the Nittany Lion's third-straight match victory.

After going 1-3 on their West Coast road trip, taking back-to-back home victories serves as a big boost for the Nittany Lions, as they move to 2-0 in conference play and a 6-0 home record.

“I would say we all trust each other a lot. So that makes it so much easier,” Valenzi said. “I think as the match goes on, we can take any rhythm and close from there.”

