Several former Penn State men’s volleyball players to represent Team USA at Men’s VNL 2023

Four ex-Penn Staters will take the court for Team USA at this year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League.

Former Nittany Lions Brett Wildman, Max Holt, Aaron Russell and Max Anderson will all represent their country this summer.

Wildman, the only non-Olympian of the group, is appearing in his second consecutive Nations League tournament. He recently finished his fifth and final year of collegiate volleyball under coach Mark Pavlik.

Anderson and Holt were both integral members of the 2008 national title-winning team, while Russell was a three-time EIVA Player of the Year from 2013-15.

