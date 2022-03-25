No. 2 Penn State put on an offensive clinic on Friday.

The Nittany Lions’ offense posted a season-high .537 hitting percentage on its way to a dominant 3-0 sweep over Harvard.

The blue and white surpassed its previous season-high of .500 against Saint Francis on Feb. 19 and Charleston on March 4.

The .537 hitting percentage by Penn State was an improvement from its first matchup against the Crimson, only recording a .321 hitting percentage in the first outing.

The Nittany Lions improved in the kill department from the first matchup, tallying 41 kills on Friday compared to 40 kills in February.

Sophomore outside hitter Michael Valenzi led in kills with 10 total for the blue and white while seniors outside hitter Brett Wildman, opposite hitter Cal Fisher and middle blocker Sam Marsh contributed seven each.

Marsh also contributed three of the team’s 10 service aces, its second-highest total on the season.

Along with crediting the team’s efficiency on the offensive end, coach Mark Pavlik was pleased with his team’s aggressiveness.

“What was surprising to me was how much our serving overwhelmed their ball control,” Pavlik said. “I thought we served extremely well, and we were extremely, extremely efficient with our offense.”

The first set saw Penn State get out to a hot start, with seven of its first 10 points coming from kills.

In total, the Nittany Lions finished the set with a .524 hitting percentage and 12 kills on their way to a 25-12 set victory. Valenzi tallied four of his kills in the set with senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher trailing with three.

After a scorching-hot first set, Penn State kept the momentum up in the second set.

The Nittany Lions recorded a .714 hitting percentage and tacted on 16 kills, both statistics the highest of the three sets.

Penn State tallied five of its 10 service aces in the second, including one by Marsh to finish a 25-17 set victory for Penn State.

Senior setter Cole Bogner said the team didn’t change its strategy offensively, but it was more prepared in the second set.

“I don’t think we changed anything specifically, but it could be our passes were more locked in,” Bogner said. “Things were flowing a little better. We were getting used to what the opponents were doing and scheming which way they were going.”

In the second frame, the senior said the Nittany Lions “were just more dialed in.”

The third set wouldn’t be similar to the first two sets.

Penn State would start the set with seven service errors, but it registered 10 kills during the stretch to keep it a close 20-19 game at one point.

Similar to the first two frames, the blue and white offense finished strong, and after a timeout from Penn State, the Nittany Lions outscored the Crimson 5-1.

Penn State recorded three kills, one by Valenzi, to make it 21-19 and two from outside hitter Jack Shampine to extend the lead to 24-20.

With the final point, Marsh repeated his final Set 2 serve with his third service ace to give the Nittany Lions a 25-20 set victory in the third frame to complete the sweep.

Wildman said the timeout allowed the blue and white to regroup and get a quick break.

“It was kind of a chance for us to catch a breath,” Wildman said. “It gave us a chance to talk about what we were doing.”

Despite the slow start, the Nittany Lions would finish set three with a .400 hitting percentage and 13 kills to end its second meeting with Harvard in an efficient 3-0 set win.

