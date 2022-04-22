After finishing the regular season with an overall record of 23-3, a perfect 16-0 record against EIVA competition, and a No. 2 ranking, Penn State was stunned Thursday evening at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions dropped their EIVA semifinals match against No. 4-seeded Princeton.

The blue and white's achilles heel in this match was the first set, as it dropped its opening set 25-16 and the offense struggled to find their groove for much of the night.

Penn State found itself hitting only a .176 hitting percentage on the set while only recording six total kills. Along with the rocky offense to start the match, the Nittany Lion serving wasn’t on usual par, causing six service errors.

The Nittany Lion defense struggled against Princeton’s serving all set long, as it gave up four service aces just in the first set alone.

“The big thing that comes to mind as they came out, they won the passing battle certainly throughout Games 1 and 2,”coach Mark Pavlik said. “They had four aces in game one. If we pass four balls, put four of those sides away and four points to our score — we’re at 21-21.”

The Nittany Lions came out of that first set looking like a completely new team, as the offense showed more fire and the defense was making plays it needed to.

The intensity of the Nittany Lions seemed to reach a higher point on the court as they were now facing a 1-0 set-deficit on the evening.

However, Princeton stayed sharp throughout the set and matched every Nittany Lion play or run with one of its own, going out to a 2-0 set lead.

“It’s something you try not to do, have a slow start,” senior outside hitter Brett Wildman said. “But at the same time, you got to have the mentality like ‘Well, you did it now. Here it comes now.’"

The blue and white came out swinging the next two sets, showing why it was the No. 2 team in the nation.

Penn State put up a combined 29 kills in the third and fourth sets while reaching a team-high .407 hitting percentage in the match in the fourth set.

The blue and white defense suffocated the Tiger offense that had been putting on a clinic the whole match so far, holding it to .200 and below hitting percentages during Sets 3 and 4..

When it came to the fifth and final set, Penn State was running with a great amount of momentum in this match.

It hit a point in the set where the blue and white achieved a 9-6 lead over the Tigers and looked as if it was going to pull away.

Princeton coach SAm Schweisky called a time out.

“At that point, we were rolling,” Pavlik said. “I liked the way the offense was looking, liked the way the blocking and defense were looking. We were hitting our serves.”

But a strong run wouldn’t last beyond the stoppage, and Princeton showed it wasn’t fazed by Penn State’s comeback and sealed the deal.

“Here’s a team that just got better and better as the year went on,” Pavlik said. “They put us in some situations we haven’t been in all year long and fought and made a playoff match everything a playoff match is supposed to be.”

The semifinal loss for the Nittany Lions comes as a pretty big upset, as they showed throughout the regular season they were one of the top teams in the nation.

Wildman was announced earlier this week as the EIVA Player of the Year and Pavlik was awarded the EIVA Coach of the Year award as well.

Penn State’s national tournament hopes now lie in the NCAA Tournament committee as the final bracket is announced Sunday afternoon.

“Sometimes, the toughest matches are the matches that you’re supposed to win,” said Pavlik. “And now, we put our fate in the hands of the committee, and we’ll see what happens.”

