After recording 16 kills on 17 swings, including five kills and two blocks in the fifth set of a five-set win, one Penn Stater was recognized by the EIVA.

Sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu was named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week following his performance against Long Beach State during Saturday night's match.

Plenty of EIVA players had outstanding performances last weekend. These 2 had the best in wins against ranked opponents:Toby Ezeonu of @PennStateMVBALL Julian Meissner of @njitMVB https://t.co/HPrIh8zrPQ pic.twitter.com/JSg2iEHuAL — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) January 31, 2022

The 6-foot-7 North Brunswick, New Jersey, native has been a dynamic player for the blue and white, and has made his young talent prevalent during standout performances against ranked competition.

So far in the 2022 season, Ezeonu has gathered 53 kills and a team-best attacking percentage of 0.455.

