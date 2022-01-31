Penn State Mens Volley Ball vs. Grand Canyon_Ezeonu(18)_Block Line

Middle blocker Toby Ezeonu (18) joins his teammates for a block as Grand Canyon readies to return the ball during the Penn State Men's volleyball vs. Grand Canyon on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-0 against Grand Canyon. 

 Regan Gross

After recording 16 kills on 17 swings, including five kills and two blocks in the fifth set of a five-set win, one Penn Stater was recognized by the EIVA.

Sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu was named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week following his performance against Long Beach State during Saturday night's match.

The 6-foot-7 North Brunswick, New Jersey, native has been a dynamic player for the blue and white, and has made his young talent prevalent during standout performances against ranked competition.

So far in the 2022 season, Ezeonu has gathered 53 kills and a team-best attacking percentage of 0.455.

