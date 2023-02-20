Junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu has been named the EIVA's Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Princeton this weekend.

In Friday's match, Ezeonu tallied 11 kills and a .529 hitting percentage. The next day, he had an additional six kills along with a career-high nine blocks.

The EIVA's weekly winners: From the EIVA's 2 hottest teams🏐 Diego Villafane, Charleston🏐 Toby Ezeonu, Penn Statehttps://t.co/XxEjqamVc4 — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) February 20, 2023

This is Ezeonu's first weekly EIVA award of the season and third of his athletic career.

The blue and white will look to stay hot with a pair of games against NJIT at 6 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

