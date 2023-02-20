Mens VB vs Daemen - Ezeonu celebration

Middle blocker Toby Ezeonu (18) celebrates after scoring a point during the Penn State men's volleyball match against Daemen on Friday, Jan. 13, 2022 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-0. 

 Sienna Pinney

Junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu has been named the EIVA's Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Princeton this weekend.

In Friday's match, Ezeonu tallied 11 kills and a .529 hitting percentage. The next day, he had an additional six kills along with a career-high nine blocks.

This is Ezeonu's first weekly EIVA award of the season and third of his athletic career.

The blue and white will look to stay hot with a pair of games against NJIT at 6 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Shannon Tanczos is a men's volleyball reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a junior majoring in broadcast journalism with a minor in sports studies.