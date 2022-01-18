Just one day after being named EIVA Offensive Player of the week, Penn State’s senior middle blocker Sam Marsh has captured another award for performance against Grand Canyon this past weekend.

Marsh was named the AVCA Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon.

Sam Marsh of @PennStateMVBALL is the @SportsImportsVB / AVCA Men’s Div. I-II Player of the Week. In two wins over No. 6 Grand Canyon, the senior hit .782 (19 kills, one error, 23 att.), including going 7-for-7 with no errors in the first match. Release: https://t.co/Fbl0QLf5Pf pic.twitter.com/r9sLmM1AQF — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) January 18, 2022

In Thursday’s sweep over Grand Canyon, the London, England, native recorded an impressive seven kills on seven swings.

He then followed up that performance by tallying a career-high 12 kills in the sweep on Saturday night and finishing the weekend with a .783 hitting percentage.

Marsh is the 12th Nittany Lion to take home the Player of the Week honor.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE