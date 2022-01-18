PSU Men's Volleyball vs. GCU, Marsh

Penn State middle blocker Sam Marsh (14) goes to spike the ball over the net during the Penn State men's volleyball game against Grand Canyon University in the Rec Hall on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021 in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions defeated the Antelope’s 3-0. 

 Chloe Trieff

Just one day after being named EIVA Offensive Player of the week, Penn State’s senior middle blocker Sam Marsh has captured another award for performance against Grand Canyon this past weekend.

Marsh was named the AVCA Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon.

In Thursday’s sweep over Grand Canyon, the London, England, native recorded an impressive seven kills on seven swings.

He then followed up that performance by tallying a career-high 12 kills in the sweep on Saturday night and finishing the weekend with a .783 hitting percentage.

Marsh is the 12th Nittany Lion to take home the Player of the Week honor.

Alex Rocco is a women's hockey reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying broadcast journalism.