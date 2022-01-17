Penn State's senior middle blocker Sam Marsh was recognized Monday for his weekend performance against Grand Canyon.

The London, England, native reached a personal record Saturday night, tallying 12 total kills.

SMARSHHHHHSam Marsh is your @EIVAVolleyball offensive player of the week!-19 kills, .783 H%-Started GCU series 12-0-12-Personal-best 12 kills Saturday#WeAre pic.twitter.com/cQLOG7TK8w — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) January 17, 2022

Coach Mark Pavlik had nothing but praise for the offensive player of the week on Monday.

"Sam Marsh has just turned into a different player than he was at the end of last year," Pavlik said. "He understands what is coming to him as a blocker and what he needs to do."

