PSU Men's Volleyball vs. GCU, Marsh

Penn State middle blocker Sam Marsh (14) goes to spike the ball over the net during the Penn State men's volleyball game against Grand Canyon University in the Rec Hall on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021 in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions defeated the Antelope’s 3-0. 

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State's senior middle blocker Sam Marsh was recognized Monday for his weekend performance against Grand Canyon.

The London, England, native reached a personal record Saturday night, tallying 12 total kills.

Coach Mark Pavlik had nothing but praise for the offensive player of the week on Monday.

"Sam Marsh has just turned into a different player than he was at the end of last year," Pavlik said. "He understands what is coming to him as a blocker and what he needs to do."

