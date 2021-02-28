In its series sweep of George Mason, Penn State had on-court synergy and maintained solid communication throughout the match.

The Nittany Lions won straight sets without leaving any room for George Mason to recover, which led to a power struggle for the Patriots.

Coach Mark Pavlik and his team had a noticeable change from last night’s match with only seven unforced hitting errors, its cleanliness was a step up for the Nittany Lions according to the head man.

“I think you just witnessed one of the cleanest matches that we’ve played in Rec Hall in a long time,” Pavlik said.

The blue and white elevated to a new level of playing that left George Mason struggling to cope with the speed exhibited by Penn State.

The defensive unit packed the stat sheet in Saturday’s match, coming up to 23 digs in just four sets.

“I am really pleased with our defense this weekend,” Pavlik said. “We dug some balls, we controlled some really tough swings that Mason took.”

Penn State was a formidable foe tonight and reasserted its dominance in the EIVA with its four-game winning streak.

“The more these guys play and play hard in practice, the tougher it is to play against us in a regular game,” said Pavlik.

Two players who really stood out to Pavlik were Canyon Tuman and Cal Fisher, whose on-court relationship was not something to miss.

Tuman racked up two blocks, two service aces and seven kills for the blue and white, all while maintaining a solid .778 hitting percentage.

“Tonight, I had the mentality to be more aggressive with my swings, and I think that played to my benefit tonight,” Tuman said. “I wanted to hit them with a short serve tonight so I identified their hitters and laid it on them.”

This change in attitude was a welcome one for Tuman who brought in 10.5 points for the Nittany Lions tonight.

Fisher is the team leader in offense and did not disappoint his teammates with his performance Saturday, finishing with 11 kills, two service aces and 14 points scored.

“I kept the same strategy,” Fisher said. “We really wanted to show them that we were the dominant team, and that’s what we did.”

With a team full of freshman, sophomores and juniors, Penn State is already impressing onlookers with its ability to come together and play the game well.

The team is setting up to be a dominant force in its next games of the season and is going to be a dangerous opposition in next year’s season as well.

“This weekend was our halfway point. I like our athleticism so far, that our guys are learning to play with that athleticism and our competitive spirit,” said Pavlik. “It doesn't matter what the score is, all that matters is that there are six guys on the court who love to play.”

If the Nittany Lions maintain this strong of an on-court presence, there will not be much that stands in their way of another successful season in the EIVA.

“I think [the team] is overcoming a lot of things with the pandemic,” said Pavlik. “What they are trying to overcome here is a testament to the resilience and the desire to be as good as they can given the circumstances.”

