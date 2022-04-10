Saturday night was an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to show their grit and toughness. That’s precisely what they did.

No. 3 Penn State is coming off a 3-0 set victory against the New Jersey Institute of Technology at Rec Hall. However, the match was much tighter than what the set column says.

Each set of the match was tight when it came down to the last five points, with the first set being decided by two points and the third set being decided by four points.

“I think the interesting thing is I think people are going to look at the three to zero sweep and it had the feel of a knockdown drag-out fight,” head coach Mark Pavlik stated about the match.

This is not the first time the Nittany Lion’s played out a gritty match against this New Jersey squad, as the previous match against the two teams was a thrilling five-set match.

The match featured 23 ties between the two teams to go along with nine total lead changes throughout the three sets.

“When you’re thrust into a competition with a team that can really work you, you got to get used to being back at that competitiveness,” said Pavlik.

One of the biggest displays of toughness the blue and white showed tonight was when it found itself down 6-1 at the beginning of the third set.

The Highlanders had taken much of the momentum throughout the beginning of the set and put on one of their best clinics throughout the match.

However, the Nittany Lions ended up storming back to take the lead late in the third set and eventually taking the set 25-21 while showing dominance over the last five points.

“What I was pleased with was our performance after we hit 20,” Pavlik stated. “I thought that we came up big at the end of each set.”

The Nittany Lions proved their strength on defense tonight, as they got key stops when they needed one and held the Highlanders to a sub-par offensive showing on the night.

“There are certain aspects of teams that if you keep coming at them, they won’t give up but they’ll let up on their mentality,” senior setter Cole Bogner said. “They kept coming back, with everything. It was a good game.”

The match ended on a perfect ending for a gritty matchup between two hard-nose teams, with a block assist by senior outside hitter Brett Wildman and sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu.

Performances like this show why teams can be so great when it matters most, and the Nittany Lions showed tonight another reason why they have been one of the top teams in the nation all year round.

The Nittany Lions finished their season off with a perfect 13-0 record, but the team is still staying poised and motivated, as the EIVA tournament begins later this week.

Even though the undefeated home court record is nice, the players are not putting their focus on that mark.

“I definitely would say that it increases our confidence, but I don’t think that’s something that we’re really focusing on,” senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher stated after the match. “I think our goal is to just keep our minds on our side of the game, things that we’re doing in the practice gym.”

With only one match left in the regular season, the Nittany Lions have closed out this season on one of the, if not the, hottest stretch in all of the nation, with this victory increasing their win streak to 18.

“I think at the end of the day, we want to win the game that’s in front of us and that just happens to increase our winning streak,” Bogner stated. “I think we’re just trying to win one game at a time.”

