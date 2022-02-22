Cole Bogner, CA #2

Penn State's Cole Bogner (6) during an NCAA Tournament matchup with Lewis. The Nittany Lions were swept in the second round matchup by the Flyers on May 4, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

Another week, another achievement for No. 4 Penn State's setter Cole Bogner.

The senior was named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week and Off the Block's National Setter of the Week on Tuesday. 

The Chesapeake, Virginia, native is coming off a strong weekend, where he showed off his playmaking ability with 41 assists to help the Nittany Lions take the 3-0 sweep against St. Francis.

This performance was no mirage, as Bogner has shown all season long that he is one of the top playmakers in the nation.

Bogner’s Saturday performance put his season total for assists at 455, leading the EIVA with his 10.58 assists per match.

