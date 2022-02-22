Another week, another achievement for No. 4 Penn State's setter Cole Bogner.

The senior was named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week and Off the Block's National Setter of the Week on Tuesday.

This week in the EIVA:🏐Campbell Schoenfeld of @HarvardMVB named @AVCAVolleyball player of the week🏐@PennStateMVBALL alone atop standings🏐EIVA fans enjoying excellent service🏐Harvard & PSU had hot-hitting weekendsPlus more news & noteshttps://t.co/jRfOxmFIEe — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) February 22, 2022

The Chesapeake, Virginia, native is coming off a strong weekend, where he showed off his playmaking ability with 41 assists to help the Nittany Lions take the 3-0 sweep against St. Francis.

Here’s a look at the college men’s volleyball national weekly award winners!!! pic.twitter.com/KVsd7mDxjM — Off the Block (@offtheblock11) February 22, 2022

This performance was no mirage, as Bogner has shown all season long that he is one of the top playmakers in the nation.

Bogner’s Saturday performance put his season total for assists at 455, leading the EIVA with his 10.58 assists per match.

