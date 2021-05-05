Penn State's junior opposite hitter Cal Fisher was selected by a 25-person committee composed of coaches and media members for the Off the Block National Server of the Year award Wednesday afternoon.

Fisher led the nation with 60 service aces and recorded 0.75 aces per set while being named a second team All-American.

The 6-foot-3 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native is currently ranked at the top of the EIVA in kills with 283, total attacks with 610, service aces with 59 and service aces per set. In the NCAA, Fisher is second in service aces per set.

The announcement came a day after the blue and white saw its NCAA Tournament tenure end at the hands of Lewis Tuesday night. Penn State progressed to the second round match after beating Belmont Abbey in straight sets Monday night.

