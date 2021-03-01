Men's Volleyball. Opposite hitter Cal Fisher (19)
Opposite hitter Cal Fisher (19) spikes the ball during the men's volleyball game against George Mason at Rec Hall on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State's Cal Fisher received his first Offensive Player of the Week award nomination of the season after a series sweep on George Mason this weekend.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore is currently ranked first in several EIVA statistics, including total attacks, service aces and points scored.

Fisher received the nomination after a successful weekend of 28 kills, a hitting percentage of .348, four aces and 12 digs against George Mason.

This is the second EIVA weekly award that Fisher has received in his career with the blue and white.

