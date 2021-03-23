Penn State’s Cal Fisher was awarded the AVCA Men's DI-II Player of the Week award after his team’s sweep of NJIT this past week.

Fisher had 10 kills and 19 digs for the Nittany Lions in their wins over No. 11 NJIT.

Your @SportsImportsVB/#AVCA 𝐌𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐃𝐈-𝐈𝐈 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤⭐️ Cal Fisher📍 @PennStateMVBALL 🏐 1⃣0⃣ kills & 1⃣9⃣ digs against No. 11 NJIT🏐 Two 3⃣-0⃣ wins over No. 11 NJIT🏐 Has Penn State ranked #⃣8⃣🔗 https://t.co/jwfms68Ycg pic.twitter.com/o4ilBAKxaT — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) March 23, 2021

The Nittany Lions are now ranked No. 8 in the NCAA rankings

Fisher leads the country in service aces this season with 37, and he is the first Penn State player since 2017 to win the weekly award when Chris Nugent received one.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE