Men's Volleyball. Opposite hitter Cal Fisher (19)
Opposite hitter Cal Fisher (19) spikes the ball during the men's volleyball game against George Mason at Rec Hall on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State’s Cal Fisher was awarded the AVCA Men's DI-II Player of the Week award after his team’s sweep of NJIT this past week.

Fisher had 10 kills and 19 digs for the Nittany Lions in their wins over No. 11 NJIT.

The Nittany Lions are now ranked No. 8 in the NCAA rankings

Fisher leads the country in service aces this season with 37, and he is the first Penn State player since 2017 to win the weekly award when Chris Nugent received one.

