Brett Wildman's impressive performance last weekend for Penn State did not go unnoticed.

The junior outside hitter was named the EIVA Defensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon.

This award was presented to him after the Nittany Lions' sweep of Sacred Heart where Wildman got 10 digs and led both sides with 24 kills throughout the weekend.

He totaled a career-high six blocks in Saturday's match while maintaining a hitting percentage of .441 throughout the two contests.

Wildman is the eighth Nittany Lion to receive a weekly EIVA award in the 2021 season.

