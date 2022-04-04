Penn State’s offensive effort against Saint Francis managed to clinch the regular season title for coach Mark Pavlik and company, but one player in particular stood out.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman was named EIVA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after helping his side to its 35th conference regular-season crown.

Brett's big day offensively last Saturday, including a career-best 7 aces, earned him EIVA Offensive Player of the Week honors!🔗: https://t.co/k81mlS6qih#WeAre pic.twitter.com/K2GDxAsW3z — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) April 4, 2022

Wildman recorded a career-high seven aces to go with his 16th game in 2022 to reach double-digit kills with 12.

Against the Red Flash, he continued his hot stretch from the service line with 18 aces in the last six matches.

