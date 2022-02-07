MVB 2/4/22 Wildman

Outside hitter Brett Wildman (12) serves during Penn State's match vs. Princeton. The Penn State Nittany Lions swept The Princeton Tigers 3-0 at Rec Hall on Friday Feb. 4, 2022.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State’s successful week continues as senior outside hitter Brett Wildman has been named the EIVA’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Wildman is coming off of a potent weekend for the Nittany Lions, putting up a nine-kill performance against Princeton on Friday night and a 17-kill performance against George Mason on Saturday. The senior has a total of 44 kills in his last three matches.

The Virginia native is currently at 117 kills for the season on a hitting percentage of .341 to lead the Nittany Lions to a 7-3 overall record.

The senior outside hitter led the Nittany Lions to back-to-back victories and helped extend their winning streak to three and push their conference record to 2-0 .

