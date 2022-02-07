Penn State’s successful week continues as senior outside hitter Brett Wildman has been named the EIVA’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Wildman is coming off of a potent weekend for the Nittany Lions, putting up a nine-kill performance against Princeton on Friday night and a 17-kill performance against George Mason on Saturday. The senior has a total of 44 kills in his last three matches.

The Virginia native is currently at 117 kills for the season on a hitting percentage of .341 to lead the Nittany Lions to a 7-3 overall record.

The senior outside hitter led the Nittany Lions to back-to-back victories and helped extend their winning streak to three and push their conference record to 2-0 .

