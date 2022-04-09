The Nittany Lions faced EIVA rival New Jersey Institute of Technology for the second time this season.

The blue and white left the court glorious Saturday night after defeating the Highlanders once again in a three-set sweep.

The beginning of the first set was highly competitive and defined by service errors from both sides of the court, Penn State started with a lead of 12-7.

The blue and white advantage was put into jeopardy after the NJIT Highlanders tied the game 20-20. However, New Jersey's offensive effort wasn’t enough and Penn State won the set 25-23.

The level of competitiveness increased even more during the second set of the match with a tied beginning of 11-11 and a hitting percentage of .400 for NJIT and .462 for Penn State.

Once again, the Nittany Lions were able to recover their pace, dominating the set 25-19 after Cal Fisher’s kill.

The Highlanders started off strong on the third set with a lead of 7-3. It was at the end of the set when Penn State recovered points to finish the game with a close 25-21.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s match.

Service errors: the debility of both teams

During the first set of the game the Nittany Lions and the Highlanders committed a total of six and five service errors respectively.

Penn State committed a total of five service errors during the second set and six during the third set.

Its rivals committed a total of four service errors during the second and third set. Penn State ended with a total of 16 service errors.

Historic winning streak

Today’s win marked the 18th win in a row for the blue and white, who are the leaders of the EIVA standings.

The Nittany Lions 18-match winning streak is the longest in program history since 2008, the record being 24-matches from 1997.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s pack is looking forward to improving their streak next week when they face University of Charleston.

Intense rallies and defensive efforts leaded the way

This game was highly competitive with close sets of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-23. The game was characterized by long rallies and great defensive efforts from both teams.

Penn State ended the game with a total of 24 digs and 36 assists. The Nittany Lion’s blocking barricade was also very notable with a total of 13 assisted blocks and one solo block.

The blue and white committed only two reception errors while the red and white committed seven.

MORE VOLLEYBALL NEWS